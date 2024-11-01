Attitude Performance Unveils THE GENERAL Jeep® Project At SEMA 2024, Taking Orders For A Limited Number Of Vehicles.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The GENERAL Specialty flat-fender from Attitude Performance Vehicles

The GENERAL low-volume specialty production vehicle from APVehicles

Attitude Performance Specialty - APVehicles

Attitude Performance resurrects a classic icon of off-road history - the flat fender Jeep®, vastly improved and available to a limited number of enthusiasts.

- Matt Dinelli

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois based, Attitude Performance Vehicles has been working directly with Jeep enthusiasts across North America for over 20 years and has now responded to what Jeepers have been requesting for decades. An updated, fun to drive, comfortable iconic flat fender.“We've casually talked about this for years.” explained Attitude Performance owner, Matt Dinelli.“About a year ago, we finally took the necessary steps to bring this vehicle to reality.”

Dinelli and his team have created a vintage flat fender vehicle design, reimagined with modern technology, a custom re-designed aluminum body and components capturing the essence of classic aesthetics, while integrating contemporary performance and functionality. This reinterpretation pays homage to the iconic Willys MB and CJ models, preserving their timeless charm while dramatically enhancing the owner's driving experience. The“General” Flat-Fender is also noticeably larger than it's ancestors, providing much improved leg room, overall interior space with an updated modern style and drivability.

The General is clearly an attention-getter. Its beautifully proportioned aluminum body has been finished in deep metallic green paint. The stance of the flat-fender is aggressive, with a lifted long-arm performance suspension, rolling on 39” tires and wheels finished in a dark bronze color. The custom tan interior features heated and lumbar controlled seats, a high-end audio system with touch-screen, and modern vintage-style gauges.

The GENERAL's power comes from a modern 525 HP Chevy V8 engine, enhanced with an aggressive sound from its stainless steel performance exhaust system. The LS engine provides ample and instant power for both on and off-road adventures. A reliable and responsive automatic transmission combined with the updated EFI, ensures a smooth driving experience.

In essence, this vintage flat fender Jeep combines the best of both worlds - the timeless design of yesteryear and the performance of modern technology. It serves as a tribute to the vehicle's heritage while meeting the demands of today's drivers who seek a perfect blend of attention-getting style, unmatched capability and performance. Buyers of the specialty vehicle will be able to choose a 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 Star GENERAL, depending on the level of performance and personalization.

The GENERAL will be unveiled and on display at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show November 5-8 in Las Vegas. To schedule an interview with the build team, or for additional photos and information, visit: APVehicles

Jhan R Dolphin

J Robert Marketing

+1 847-910-2248

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.