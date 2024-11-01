Deputy PM Stefanishyna, Under Secretary Zeya Discuss Return Of Children Deported By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna met with U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to discuss the return of children deported by Russia, as well as Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

This was reported by Stefanishyna's office, according to Ukrinform.

During their meeting at the Ministerial on the Human Dimension of Peace Formula in Montreal, they discussed the return of Ukrainians illegally detained by Russia, including deported children. Stefanishyna informed Zeya about the establishment of a registry in Ukraine for children deported or forcibly relocated due to Russia's aggression.

"This registry is essential for gathering information to facilitate the search and return of children to Ukraine. The platform allows for quick verification of information and data-sharing with international organizations," Stefanishyna emphasized.

They also discussed Ukraine's ongoing reforms in the context of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, focusing on the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's progress over the past year, as recently presented in the 2024 Enlargement Package report. Special attention was given to anti-corruption measures and further steps to create an effective system for preventing similar crimes. Both agreed on continued cooperation and regular dialogue.

Under Secretary Zeya informed Stefanishyna about new, extensive U.S. sanctions targeting Russia and third countries enabling Russia's war against Ukraine, along with efforts to counter Russian sanctions evasion.

Zeya also assured Stefanishyna of the U.S.'s full support for Ukraine's efforts to restore international law.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, speaking at the Montreal Ministerial Conference, emphasized the need to actively work towards the release of all civilian hostages detained by Russia, who are held without effective mechanisms for their return.

On October 30, the U.S. government imposed sanctions on several hundred individuals and entities in various countries that support Russia's war against Ukraine.