420 With CNW - Scientific Review Finds Marijuana Lowers Chronic Nerve Pain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent review highlights the

promising effects of cannabinoids , a compound in cannabis, in managing persistent nerve pain. According to the research, cannabinoids may offer substantial pain relief with few or no side effects, suggesting a valuable alternative to conventional pain medications for patients dealing with persistent nerve pain.

Published in the Cureus journal, the review underscores the positive impact of cannabinoids on pain control, noting their benefits as a more natural...

