ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Altair Engineering Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed of the company by Siemens AG. Stockholders will receive $113.00 for each share of Altair Engineering stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.6 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Altair Engineering Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at:

/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED