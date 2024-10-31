Semgrep Named In Fortune's 2024 Cyber 60 List For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company recognized as application security leader among fast growing startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , a leading Application Security platform, today announced it has been named in Fortune's 2024 60 List for the second, consecutive year in the early growth-stage category. The list includes top-tier cybersecurity startups, backed by venture capital, that provide enterprise-level protection.

Fortune surveyed the startup landscape for the annual Cyber 60 list in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners. This year's list of startups includes organizations developing innovative tools to protect organizations from emerging threats like AI, as well as startups whose tools are already considered so vital that they generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. The list was divided into three buckets: early stage companies; mid-, or early-growth-stage companies; and late-, or growth-stage companies.

Semgrep's mission is to profoundly improve software security and reliability. Engineers write code faster than ever, pushing updates in hours rather than months. This rapid pace demands security tools that can keep up. Semgrep bridges this gap by integrating security directly into the development workflow. Unlike traditional scanners, it offers customizable code analysis that both security and engineering teams can tailor to their needs. When Semgrep detects potential issues, it flags them to the relevant developer immediately, enabling quick fixes. This real-time feedback loop, combined with easy communication channels between engineers and security teams, transforms security from a bottleneck into a collaborative process.

"Being named in Fortune's Cyber 60 list for the second year running underscores our mission to transform software security. With code shipping continuously, security can't be an afterthought or a blocker. Semgrep is built to match the pace and style of developers-fast, customizable, and collaborative. This recognition reflects both our growth and a shift in the industry: security must drive development forward, not slow it down,"

said Isaac Evans, CEO at Semgrep.

About Semgrep

Semgrep

is an application security platform for scanning code for security, reliability, & other issues. Semgrep's mission is to profoundly improve software security and reliability by bringing world-class security tools to engineers-software and security alike. Semgrep's conviction is that the security process must enable rapid software development, instead of hindering it. Semgrep is funded by Felicis Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, and has become an essential safeguard for code at customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, and more.

