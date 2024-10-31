Several Martyrs And Injured In Israeli Shelling In Northern, Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and Thursday in Israeli shelling on the city of Tulkarm and the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that the Israeli forces continued their aggression on Nour Shams camp east of Tulkarm, resulting in the martyrdom of two Palestinians and the injury of others, as well as extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

Local sources reported that a large number of occupation accompanied by three heavy bulldozers stormed the city through its western axis, and roamed its main streets, passing through the entrance to Tulkarm camp, and headed towards Nour Shams camp east of the city.

WAFA reported that special forces from the Israeli army assassinated a Palestinian late at night while he was at his shop in Tulkarm camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four Palestinians were martyred, and others were injured due to artillery shelling by the occupation forces on the town of Beit Lahiya.

Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 43,163 Palestinians and injuries to 101,510 others, the majority of whom were children and women. This figure is still preliminary, as thousands remain missing under the rubble amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged Strip.

