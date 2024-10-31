Date
10/31/2024 12:45:52 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 563
October 31st, 2024
MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, PURCHASE OF SHARES
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Strategic Investments A/S notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Strategic Investments A/S has increased its shareholding in Glunz & Jensen.
After the purchase, Strategic Investments A/S owns a total of 365.026 shares, corresponding to 20,04 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108838676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.