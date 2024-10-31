Hydrapatch® & The RQ Foundation Announce Hydration Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HydraPatch® and the RQ Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership, in an effort to serve over 60,000 college sports officials, coaches, and administrators, the organizations announced Thursday.HydraPatch® is a revolutionary product scientifically formulated to conveniently allow electrolytes, vitamins, and other nutrients to permeate the skin. The HydraPatch® bypasses the gastrointestinal tract allowing the essential ingredients to enter directly into the bloodstream. The HydraPatch® has been designed to offer an effective and convenient solution to the global issue of dehydration.The RQ Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, was created to address the issues facing the officiating profession in today's climate. The RQ Foundation is focused on the implementation of several initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing resources to intercollegiate athletics conferences and their officials. Three simple words summarize the foundation's focus: Recruit. Refine. Retain. The RQ Foundation's peRQs (perks) program contributes to the retention of college sports officials by providing benefits and resources to those individuals."When it comes to sports, everyone tends to focus only on the athletes, but officials have similar demands,” said Clifford Rowley, Founder and CEO of HydraPatch®.“Wellness is an important aspect of what officials need to manage for higher level of efficiency and effectiveness to execute their roles. HydraPatch® is excited and honored to partner with the RQ Foundation to offer all officials a simple, convenient, and effective way to manage their hydration needs within their respective competition.”The HydraPatch® was created by athletes, for athletes and has been adopted by runners, cyclists, soccer players, triathletes and wellness enthusiasts already, and is now available for everyone who battles symptoms of dehydration, including officials. The HydraPatch® has earned its certification with Informed Sport and has been tested for a broad range of substances that are banned in sport, using highly sensitive techniques. Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing and certification program recognized by numerous anti-doping and sporting organizations around the world. This has allowed HydraPatch® to be safely tested with Olympic, NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, PL, and NHRA athletes.“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with HydraPatch® as a part of our RQ Foundation peRQs program,” stated Emily Parkins, RQ+ Director of Business and Outreach Initiatives.“Intercollegiate sports officials will benefit greatly from having direct access to HydraPatch® to mirror the athletes they officiate during competition. This partnership will go a long way to prepare officials to support intercollegiate athletics competition at the highest levels.”“We are very excited about our partnership with the RQ Foundation,” said Joe Compagni, Senior Director of Olympic Sports at HydraPatch®, & 58-time NCAA Division I Track & Field Coach of the Year.“The RQ Foundation has emerged as the leader in providing solutions for officials in all intercollegiate sports. We have no doubt HydraPatch® will be a valuable partner for the officials, schools, and conferences they serve so well.”For more information on HydraPatch, please visit . For more information about the RQ Foundation, please visit .

