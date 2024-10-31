Invitation To The Presentation Of New Wave Group's Interim Report For January-September 2024
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on 7 November at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation of the report will be held via webcast or physical presence at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm.
The presentation is in English and is concluded with a Q&A session.
For physical presence at the presentation, register by November 6 at 5:00 p.m. to [email protected] .
LINK to webcast:
New Wave Group - Q3 Presentation 2024 - Finwire
Gothenburg, 31 October 2024
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 01
E-mail:
[email protected]
Deputy CEO
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 70-362 56 11
E-mail:
[email protected]
CFO
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 12
E-mail:
[email protected]
