Invitation To The Presentation Of New Wave Group's Interim Report For January-September 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on 7 November at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation of the report will be held via webcast or physical presence at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm.

The presentation is in English and is concluded with a Q&A session.

For physical presence at the presentation, register by November 6 at 5:00 p.m. to [email protected] .

to webcast:

New Wave Group - Q3 Presentation 2024 - Finwire

Gothenburg, 31 October 2024

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 31-712 89 01

E-mail:

[email protected]

Deputy CEO

Göran Härstedt

Phone: +46 70-362 56 11

E-mail:

[email protected]

CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46 31-712 89 12

E-mail:

[email protected]

