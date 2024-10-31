IAS Officer Lalengmawia Takes Charge As Acting Chief Secretary Of Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Oct 31 (IANS) The Mizoram has appointed senior IAS officer H. Lalengmawia as acting Chief Secretary as incumbent Renu Sharma retired on Thursday, officials said.

Lalengmawia, currently Commissioner and Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Fisheries Departments, took charge as the acting Chief Secretary on Thursday afternoon.

He is an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer of the 2005 batch.

The Mizoram government recently requested the Centre to relieve Vumlunmang Vualnam, a Manipur cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, to appoint him as Chief Secretary of the state. Vualnam is currently the Civil Aviation Secretary. Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier said that he, during his recent visit to New Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask him to relieve Vualnam to replace Renu Sharma. The Chief Minister told the Home Minister that if Vualnam could not be relieved from the Central government, then the Centre to shortlist the names of senior eligible IAS officers from the AGMUT cadre, enabling the state government to select an alternative officer for the top administrative post.

A 1992 batch IAS officer from Manipur cadre, Vualnam, has earlier held several important positions within the Central government, including as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Company Affairs. Vualnam has also served in various key roles in the Manipur government and was an advisor to the executive director at the World Bank before he was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2023.

The Chief Minister appreciated outgoing Chief Secretary Renu Sharma's performance in Mizoram. She was the AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch.

Lalduhoma, in a post on X, said: "Farewell to Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, IAS on her retirement. She took on the role of CS on November 2, 2021. Her commitment has greatly impacted our state. Wishing her health and happiness in this new chapter of life. Thank you for your invaluable contributions !"