Tree Insurance Agency Participate at Saudi Pet & Vet Expo 2024 to Expands Pet Care Commitment with Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 31, 2024: Tree, Saudi Arabia’s first fully digital insurance agency, concluded a successful participation in the Saudi Pet & Vet Expo 2024, where it showcased its comprehensive pet insurance product, one of many offerings in its diverse insurance portfolio. At the event, Tree signed two important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at raising awareness and advancing pet care services across the Kingdom.

As part of Tree’s commitment to providing customized insurance solutions, Tree formalized key partnerships during the Saudi Pet & Vet Expo with Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, and ASEEL.

At the expo, Tree introduced visitors to its fully digital pet insurance, designed to offer financial protection for pet owners, covering veterinary treatments, surgeries, and wellness care. Visitors explored Tree’s sales journey, where they could easily purchase insurance policies and learn more about the packages offered to pet owners.

While Tree’s pet insurance garnered attention at the expo, it’s just one of several innovative products the agency offers. As a leader in Saudi Arabia’s digital insurance sector, Tree provides a range of insurance solutions, including motor insurance, travel insurance, and more upcoming products, all fully digital and designed with customer convenience in mind.

The MoU with Rahmah aims to promote public education on pet care, protection, and welfare, enhancing animal preservation across Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Tree’s collaboration with ASEEL focuses on building a connected pet community by leveraging digital innovation to improve access to pet health insurance and veterinary care, supporting both pet owners and the broader pet care ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Bader Alhathal, CEO of Tree, commented, “Our participation at the Saudi Pet & Vet Expo highlights Tree’s commitment to supporting the growing pet community in Saudi Arabia. By forming strategic partnerships with Rahmah and ASEEL, we’re not only enhancing awareness around pet care but also advancing our vision of delivering innovative, digital insurance solutions. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as we work to improve the quality of life for pet owners and contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Beyond pet insurance, we will continue to expand and enhance our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of all our customers.”

