Choose Your Horizon Announces Public Investment Opportunity To Transform Mental Healthcare

Innovative telehealth opens equity crowdfunding campaign to nationwide expansion and enhance access to advanced mental treatments

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Your Horizon, a telehealth company revolutionizing at-home mental health treatments, today announced the launch of its public campaign on StartEngine. The company aims to expand access to its platform, which has helped over 4,000 patients across 23 states.

"The majority of mental healthcare and addiction treatment services in America need transformation, not just improvement," said Mark Holland, CEO and co-founder of Choose Your Horizon. "With over 100 million U.S. adults reporting symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction – and less than half finding relief with traditional treatments – we're offering a revolutionary approach that combines telehealth accessibility with proven medicinal therapies."

The company has experienced exceptional growth, achieving 236% year-over-year growth. Choose Your Horizon has achieved several significant milestones:



Insurance acceptance by major providers including

BCBS, Aetna, and United Healthcare.

Launch of specialized programs for alcohol use disorder and sexual trauma recovery

Development of an innovative clinical support platform connecting therapists and coaches to psychiatric clinicians, providing comprehensive and collaborative care for patients. Implementation of an enhanced patient dashboard for improved user experience.

The impact on real patients' lives has been profound:

"The team at Choose has been more than just professional; they've been compassionate, genuinely caring, and they've created a safe space where I can begin to heal. They've helped me feel seen and understood. Mental health affects how I live, how I connect with my daughters, and how I move forward in life." - D.R., Choose Your Horizon Patient, 2024

This testimonial may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is no guarantee of future performance or success.

Founded by entrepreneurs Mark Holland and Rob Lee, who previously led successful ventures in consumer health and healthcare, Choose Your Horizon is positioned at the intersection of two rapidly growing sectors: telehealth and mental healthcare.

"Our platform makes therapies accessible from the comfort of home, while our clinical support model enables seamless collaboration between patients, therapists, and healthcare providers." said Rob Lee, COO and co-founder.

Over the next year, Choose Your Horizon plans to:



Expand services nationwide to treat patients in all 50 states

Further develop the Choose Your Horizon technology platform

Launch a novel protocol and treatment for the full spectrum of addiction and recovery Enhance insurance coverage for greater accessibility

For more information about Choose Your Horizon's investment round, visit



About Choose Your Horizon

Choose Your Horizon is transforming mental healthcare through an innovative telehealth platform combining cutting-edge treatments with accessible care delivery. With over 4,000 patients treated and 98% seeing an improvement in symptoms, the company is revolutionizing how mental health services are provided, making effective treatment accessible to millions of Americans.

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Capital, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

Media Contact:

Rob Lee

202-963-1356

[email protected]

SOURCE Choose Your Horizon

