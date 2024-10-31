Lisata Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming November 2024 Industry And Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA), a clinical-stage Pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate at the following events in November:
BIO-Europe (November 4-6, 2024; Virtual: November 12-13, 2024)
Format: In-person/Virtual
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Lisata representative: Tariq Imam, Vice President of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel at Lisata
Mr. Imam will be participating in one-on-one meetings at this event. If interested in meeting, please send a meeting request through the online partnering platform. For more information on BIO-Europe and how to register, please click here or contact ... .
PEGS Europe Summit (November 5-7, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. CEST
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lisata
For more information on PEGS Europe and how to register, please click here .
LSX Inv€$tival showcase 2024 (November 18, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: Tobacco Dock, UK
Presentation Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. GMT
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
For more information on the LD Micro Main Event and how to register, please click here or contact ... .
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's internalizing RGD, or Arginylglycylaspartic acid, (iRGD) cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about certepetide's mechanism of action in our short film . For more information on the Company, please visit .
Contact:
Investors:
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: ...
Media:
ICR Healthcare
Elizabeth Coleman
Senior Associate
Phone: 203-682-4783
Email: ...
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.