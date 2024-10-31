Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis Of 139 Existing And 106 Upcoming Data Centers
Date
10/31/2024 6:30:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Almost 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East with almost 40% of the total power Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub.
Some emerging data center locations are Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is over 700 MW on full build, almost 60% of the current Upcoming capacity in the region.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
3samnet Adgar Investments and Development Agility Alastyr Telecommunication Batelco Bezeq International Borsa Istanbul Bynet Data Communications Cizgi Telekom CloudAcropolis Comnet Data Center Compass Data Centre CtrlS Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) Datacenter Vaults Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. DGN Teknoloji Du Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) EdgeConneX Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey eHosting DataFort Emirates Global Aluminium Equinix GarantiServer Global Technical Realty Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers) Group 42 Gulf Data Hub Infinity Injazat Isttelkom Khazna Data Centers Koc Sistem Mannai Marka MedOne Meeza Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital Mobily Morohub NaiTel Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret NourNet Oman Data Park Ooredoo PacificControls PenDC PlusLayer Quantum Switch Tamasuk Radore Hosting SadeceHosting (Sh) Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center Serverfarm sloution by stc (Qualitynet) Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I. Techtonic Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodafone Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.