Three Killed In Two Cracker Tragedies In Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Oct 31 (IANS) Three persons were killed and 11 others critically in two firecrackers-related tragedies in Andhra Pradesh.

A person was burnt alive and six critically injured in a firecracker explosion on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Eluru town when a man was carrying firecrackers in a bag on his two-wheeler.

According to police, the bag containing "onion bombs" fell on the ground when the motorbike hit a pothole on the road near Ganganamma temple. The firecrackers exploded resulting in the death of the bike rider.

Six others were injured in the tragedy and they were shifted to Eluru government hospital. The condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The body of the deceased blew into pieces. He was identified as Sudhakar.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

This was the second tragedy in the state in less than 24 hours. Two women were burnt alive and five others were critically injured after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in West Godavari district on Wednesday evening.

The fire was sparked by a thunderbolt which struck the firecracker factory at Suryaraopalem in Undrajavaram mandal during heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The lightning triggered a huge ball of fire with loud explosions, sending panic in the village. Sixteen workers were working at the unit and two of them, both women, were charred to death.

The deceased workers were identified as V. Srivalli (42) and G. Sunitha (35). Five others who were critically injured were admitted to Tanuku Government Hospital. Nine workers escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, Rama Shivaji was running the firecracker manufacturing unit and had taken the license for the same.

Hyderabad also saw a tragedy four days ago when a couple was charred to death in a fire accident while preparing food for Diwali celebrations. Though the fire was sparked by a cooking gas cylinder leak, firecrackers stored in the house exacerbated it.