Sean Kanan Joins The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

Veteran television and actor, author, and transformation coach brings his expertise to IOFP

- Sean KananEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sean Kanan 's dynamic acting career includes his beloved portrayal of Deacon Sharpe on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, as well as roles in General Hospital and films with Bruce Willis, such as Survive the Game and The Fortress. He also played the iconic role of Mike Barnes in Karate Kid III and Cobra Kai. In 2021, Sean won a Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Limited Series for Studio City and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Writing. He is the author of five books, including the bestselling Success Factor X and his inspirational series Way of the COBRA, including the Way of the COBRA Couples released October 8, 2024.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is honored to announce that actor, writer, comedian, and Emmy® award-winning producer Sean Kanan has officially joined its prestigious network. Sean's diverse and celebrated career brings unparalleled expertise to IOFP's mission of uniting visionary leaders across industries."I am honored to join the IOFP and excited to collaborate with a community of professionals committed to making a positive impact ," said Sean Kanan. "This platform will provide exciting opportunities to share insights, continue my philanthropic efforts, and engage with like-minded leaders."In addition to his achievements in the entertainment industry, Sean is actively involved in various charitable causes. As the international youth ambassador for Boo2Bullying, he has lobbied on Capitol Hill and performed for US troops in Bosnia through the USO. He also supports The American Cancer Society and numerous animal advocacy groups.“Sean's commitment to philanthropy aligns perfectly with IOFP's values of empowerment, growth, and positive change,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, President and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.“Mr. Kanan is an inspiration to everyone here at IOFP; his talent as a writer, speaker, and actor brings great inspiration and insight to the network.”About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information visit .For more information on Sean Kanan and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

