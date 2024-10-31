Revenue Recognition CPE Update Conference: Evolving Issues 2024 (ONLINE EVENT: December 11-12, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get your annual revenue recognition update here! ASC 606 made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.

This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:



Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 11:00 - Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends



Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

Customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal-versus-agent considerations

Contract costs Onerous performance obligations/contracts

11:00 - 11:15 - Break

11:15 - 12:45 - SEC & Revenue Recognition Perspectives



SEC Comment Letter Trends and Themes

Accounting for usage-based fees Acquired Contract Assets/Liabilities from Business Combinations

12:45 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 3:00 - Cases and Examples



Areas of significant complexity and judgment

Top causes of restatements

Operational and business model changes Interaction with other guidance

3:00 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:30 - Impact on Internal Controls



Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

On-going ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls SOX Optimization & Modernization

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Revenue Recognition: Fraud Issues



Context

Drivers of Rev Rec fraud

Rev Rec schemes and how they were perpetrated and what the ultimate outcomes were How to best manage and or mitigate the risk of rev rec fraud

10:05 - 10:10 - Break

10:10 - 11:30 - Commissions: Deeper Dive



Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

11:30 - 11:35 - Break

11:35 - 12:55 - Disclosures



Recent Trends

Disaggregated revenue

Reconciliation of contract balances

Qualification of performance obligations

Disclosure of significant assumptions Quantification of costs to complete a contract

12:55 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 4:20 - ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios



Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

Speakers



Brian Allen Effectus Group, Partner and National office Head

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Keith Ma Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting

Disha Buch Deloitte, Senior Manager - National Office Accounting and Reporting Services

Miki Liu Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting and Reporting Services

Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group, Director

Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Senior Technical Partner

Jesse Fillerup Connor Group, Partner - Technical Accounting

Michael Kearney PwC, Director

Jeff Griffiths PwC, Director

Guido van Drunen , Retired KPMG PartnerGlobal Compliance Management and Response

Dominic Mills Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

Julie Dockins Grant Thornton, Audit Manager

Hailey Oh Deloitte, Senior Manager

Heather Bradshaw RSM, Senior Manager

Chantal Adam Salesforce, VP Corporate Accounting

Brandon Campbell PwC, Director

Tai Fung Starbucks, Director - Assistant Controller Angela Liu Stealth, Strategy, and Product

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900