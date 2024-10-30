Fangzhou Inc. Garners Industry Recognition As An Innovator In AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, was featured on the 2024 Guangdong "AI Catalyst" Enterprise Billboard at the 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Conference. The Company was selected for its significant contributions in advancing the use of AI in the field of healthcare and chronic management. Fangzhou's leverages advanced technologies, including AI assistants and big data, with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of its chronic disease management services and providing patients and doctors with a better user experience.

Mr. Xie Fangmin, CEO of Fangzhou, stated, "We are honored to be recognized as an AI technology innovator. This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to improving healthcare through technological advancement and our dedication to providing exceptional service to patients and healthcare providers alike."

Guangdong at the Forefront of AI Integration

Guangdong has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering AI applications across a range of industries and sectors. In May, it introduced the "Measures for Empowering Various Industries with Artificial Intelligence," aiming to create over 500 AI-driven application scenarios in areas like manufacturing, education, and senior care. This effort continued in October with the "Action Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of Guangdong's Life Sciences Industry," outlining 38 measures to position Guangdong as a leading biotech hub.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit .

About the Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Conference

The 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Conference was held on October 23rd in Nansha, Guangzhou. Under the leadership of the Guangdong Province Department of Science and Technology, the event was organized by the Guangdong Association of Artificial Intelligence Industry, with support from the Smart Manufacturing Committee of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence and Guangzhou University. The conference gathered 11 prominent academicians and over 1,000 leaders from academia and industry to explore AI trends and technological advancements.

