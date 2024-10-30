Brewery Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Brewery Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The brewery equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.23 billion in 2023 to $20.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to craft brewery boom, increasing beer consumption, stringent quality standards, globalization of brewery businesses, environmental sustainability.

The brewery equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing beer tourism, increasing demand in emerging markets, customization and flexibility, health and wellness trends, supply chain resilience.

The increasing consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the brewery equipment market. The brewery equipment is commonly used in the brewing processes of beer and other alcoholic beverages, which include milling, fermentation, storing, packaging, and refrigeration. These processes are essential to the production of beer and alcoholic beverages.

Key players in the market include Alfa Laval AB, Della Toffola S.p.A, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, GEA Brewery Systems GmbH, Meura Maschinen- und Apparatebau GmbH, Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd., Criveller Group, Hypro Group, KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH, Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co. Ltd., Praj Industries Limited, XIMO Brewing Systems, MiniBrew, Portland Kettle Works, Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd., HG Machinery Co. Ltd., Interpump Group S.p.A, ABE Equipment Inc., Brewbilt Manufacturing Inc., Schulz Brewery Equipment, Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co. Ltd., Caspary GmbH and Co, Brew-Tek Australia, Tiantai Brewtech, Micet Group, Brewmation Incorporated, JVNW Inc., Ss Brewtech, Blichmann Engineering.

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing a dry-hopping system to gain a competitive edge in the market. A dry hopping system is brewing equipment that involves adding hops to beer after the initial boiling and fermentation stages. This method enhances the beer's aroma and flavor by allowing the hops to impart their characteristics without contributing significant bitterness.

1) By Product Type: Fermentation Unit, BrewHouse Unit, Filtration System, Maturation Unit, Other Products

2) By Material Type: Brass, Copper, Aluminium

3) By Mode Of Operation: Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic

4) By Application: Macro Brewery, Micro Brewery, Brewpub, Farm Brewery, Regional Breweries, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Commercial, Industrial

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Brewery equipment refers to the equipment, vessels, and tools used in the brewing process to produce beers. It includes systems for milling, fermentation, storing, packaging, and refrigeration.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global brewery equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Brewery Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brewery equipment market size, brewery equipment market drivers and trends, brewery equipment market major players and brewery equipment market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

