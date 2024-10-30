Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Chairs Meeting Of Top Officers To Examine Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud headed on Wednesday a meeting of the assistant undersecretaries to discuss organizing traffic in the governorates.

The of Interior, in a statement, quoted the minister as calling during the session for exerting further efforts, intensify follow-up and enhancing effective and continuing presence of the personnel at the public places to strengthen security throughout the country.

He also stressed on the necessity of handling issues promptly and firmly, applying the laws on everyone, increasing traffic awareness campaigns and ensuring adherence to the traffic law. Moreover, he lauded the efforts exerted by the ministry's various divisions for persevering the homeland security, instructing the senior officers to activate measures to confront any offenses.

The statement indicated that the minister was briefed during the session about the intensive campaigns against the outlawed and violators of residency and work laws.

The officers also discussed various other issues, means of combating all forms of crimes and setting the priorities of the security tasks in the foreseeable future.

The session was attended by the Undersecretary, (Lieut. Gen.) Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

