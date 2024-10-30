Sumexus Launches Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Shopping Transport In North Texas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, USA - October 30, 2024 - Sumexus is thrilled to announce the launch of its Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Shopping service, designed to enhance access to essential grocery shopping for residents of North Texas. This initiative aims to provide safe, reliable, and convenient for individuals with mobility challenges, ensuring that everyone can access fresh food and groceries without barriers.



As the need for accessible transportation grows, many individuals, particularly those with disabilities or issues, face difficulties in reaching grocery stores. Understanding these challenges, Sumexus is dedicated to creating solutions that empower individuals to live independently and maintain their health.



Key Features of the Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Shopping Transport Service:



- Fully Equipped Vehicles: Sumexus's fleet includes specially designed vehicles equipped with wheelchair ramps and secure tie-downs, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride for all passengers. These vehicles accommodate various mobility devices, making grocery shopping accessible for everyone.



- Personalized Shopping Assistance: In addition to transport, our trained staff can assist passengers with shopping needs. This includes helping to carry groceries, navigating the store, and ensuring that customers find the items they need. This personalized service aims to enhance the overall shopping experience.



- Flexible Scheduling: Recognizing that grocery needs can vary, Sumexus offers flexible scheduling options. Customers can book transportation for regular shopping trips or one-time outings, accommodating both planned and spontaneous needs.



- Affordable Rates: Sumexus is committed to keeping our services accessible. We offer competitive rates and accept various insurance plans to ensure that everyone can benefit from our grocery shopping transport service.



- Community-Centered Approach: Sumexus is dedicated to serving the North Texas community. We partner with local grocery stores to provide information about accessible shopping options and collaborate on initiatives to improve the overall shopping experience for individuals with disabilities.



We believe that access to nutritious food should not be limited by transportation barriers," said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus. "Our Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Shopping Transport service is designed to empower individuals, helping them maintain their independence and access essential groceries with dignity."



Residents of North Texas in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield can easily schedule their grocery shopping transport by calling 817-997-4733 or visiting our website at Our customer service team is available to assist with scheduling and answer any questions about the service.



About Sumexus



Sumexus is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals in North Texas through innovative and accessible transportation solutions. With a focus on community engagement and customer satisfaction, we strive to remove barriers to essential services, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a healthier, more independent lifestyle.



For more information about Sumexus and our Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Shopping Transport service, please visit or contact Godfrey Odubassa at 817-997-4733.



