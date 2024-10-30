Chery And IUCN Launch Global Partnership, Ushering In A New Chapter Of Green Development Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured: Signing ceremony for Chery and IUCN global partnership.

Pictured: Rachel Asante, Senior Programme Coordinator, Climate Change and Transition, IUCN, delivers a speech.

Pictured: Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, delivers a speech

WUHU, CHINA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 20th, the 2024 Chery International User Summit, themed "FOR US·FOR FUTURE," was grandly held in Wuhu, Anhui. The event attracted Chery users, friends, and partners from around the world to witness another important milestone in Chery's globalization journey. A key highlight was the formal initiation of the global environmental cooperation partnership between Chery and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), marking the beginning of a new chapter in their environmental collaboration.

Collaborating for Green Development

With growing global awareness of environmental protection, more companies are recognizing their social responsibility and actively participating in environmental initiatives. As a leading player in the Chinese automotive industry, Chery has long been committed to promoting environmental sustainability. This collaboration with IUCN represents another significant step forward in Chery's efforts to contribute to environmental conservation.

In the presence of global users, media, and partners, the representatives from Chery and IUCN have jointly committed to this landmark collaboration. The collaboration will focus on restoring natural resources, conserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable ecological development, driving forward global environmental efforts.

Rachel Asante, Senior Programme Coordinator, Climate Change and Energy Transition, IUCN, praised Chery's contributions to environmental conservation in her speech, expressing her hopes for both parties to make even greater strides together for global environmental protection. She emphasized that Chery, as a socially responsible company, plays a key role in advancing global sustainability. "Chery is not only reducing its environmental footprint but also setting an example for the automotive industry." Chairman of Chery Group, Yin Tongyue also delivered an enthusiastic speech, stating that as IUCN's largest global corporate partner, Chery is committed to advancing ecological sustainability by investing in technological innovation and promoting green mobility solutions. This collaboration with IUCN marks a major step in Chery's environmental efforts and is key to achieving its sustainability goals.

This partnership not only underscores Chery's firm commitment and actions in environmental protection but also highlights its proactive stance and leadership in global sustainable development. Moving forward, Chery will continue to uphold its environmental philosophy, explore and practice sustainable development, and contribute more actively to global environmental protection.

Deepening Global Environmental Cooperation, Leading Green Actions

In the past year, Chery has made significant progress in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility globally, especially in the field of green environmental protection. Since signing the Memorandum of Cooperation with IUCN on October 17, 2023, more than 600 media outlets and users from 40 countries and regions worldwide have witnessed this historic moment, marking the beginning of broad cooperation in environmental protection. In February this year, during the launch event of Chery's OMODA brand in Spain, the company announced its partnership with IUCN, focusing on protecting Mediterranean Posidonia oceanica through the implementation of Nature-based Solutions (NbS), aimed at strengthening coastal resilience against climate change.

Looking ahead, Chery and IUCN will expand their cooperation globally, especially in countries such as Malaysia, South Africa, Vietnam, the UK, and Spain, focusing on key areas like water and ocean conservation, biodiversity preservation, and carbon reduction initiatives. Through a series of innovative environmental measures, the two parties plan to support and promote the protection, restoration, and sustainable management of expected 10 million hectares of forests, grasslands, wetlands, and marine ecosystems, injecting strong momentum into global green development and jointly protecting our planet.

Practicing ESG Philosophy, Driving High-Quality Development

In the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) field, Chery has achieved remarkable success. Thanks to its outstanding performance in sustainability, Chery was listed in Fortune China's ESG Impact List in May 2024. Throughout more than 20 years of global operations, Chery has embraced the concept of sustainable development and actively built its ESG framework, promoting high-quality corporate growth.

On the green and low-carbon front, Chery has established a comprehensive new energy strategy, focusing on the development of electric vehicles while advancing the research and development of cleaner, more efficient green energy technologies. With increased sales of new energy vehicles and enhanced energy-saving efforts, Chery's annual green revenue exceeded RMB 10.9 billion. In terms of innovation, Chery views technological advancement as the foundation of its business, committing to a forward-looking technology strategy with plans to invest RMB 100 billion over five years in R&D, aimed at delivering more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient products. From the development of new energy vehicles to energy-saving technologies in traditional models, Chery remains at the forefront of the industry, making positive contributions to global environmental protection. Chery's environmental philosophy and practices not only reflect its corporate social responsibility but also set a green development benchmark for the automotive industry.

The signing of this cooperation agreement between Chery and IUCN represents a deep exploration of environmental protection by both parties and a positive response to global sustainable development goals. In the future, Chery will continue to uphold its sustainability principles, deepen its collaboration with IUCN and other environmental organizations, and jointly promote global green development. Meanwhile, Chery will increase its investment in technological innovation and green development, fulfilling its corporate social responsibility through concrete actions, and contributing to global sustainability. Let us work together to create a new chapter of a green future!

