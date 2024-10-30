Fully Operational Rigetti QPU Included In UK’S Recently Opened National Quantum Computer Centre

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UK's National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) officially opened the doors of its landmark facility on Harwell Campus on October 25. The state-of-the-art facility includes a fully operational 24-qubit AnkaaTM-class Rigetti system, which will be made available to NQCC researchers for testing, benchmarking, and exploratory applications development.

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the“Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that the UK's National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) officially opened the doors of its landmark facility on Harwell Campus on October 25. The facility will support world-class quantum computing research and provide state-of-the-art laboratories for designing, building, and testing quantum computers. Rigetti's system located at the NQCC is a fully operational 24-qubit AnkaaTM-class quantum computer, featuring tunable couplers and a square lattice for fast gate times, enhanced connectivity, and high fidelity. As part of the implementation, Rigetti will be integrating Riverlane's technology with the long-term objective of large-scale error correction.

In February 2024, Rigetti was awarded a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) grant delivered by Innovate UK and funded by the NQCC to deliver a quantum computing system based on the Company's Ankaa-class architecture to the new facility. The 24-qubit system will be made available to NQCC researchers for testing, benchmarking, and exploratory applications development.

Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni and CTO David Rivas attended the official inauguration to celebrate the milestone.

“The NQCC opening is a great occasion for both the UK and Rigetti. We are proud that Rigetti's on-premises quantum computer is fully operational for the NQCC research team to pursue critical research to advance our understanding of how to use quantum computing to solve real-world problems,” says Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni.

