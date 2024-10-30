'Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie' - New Family Favorite For Halloween And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" - short by Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment

Zombies from "Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" and "Step Step Step"- Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment

Belton Mouras, Jr. a/k/a "Fingers" - The World's First Vegan Zombie'

Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Producer

"Step, Step, Step" music from 'Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie' short film - Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment

Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie- Capturing Hearts of Audiences and Delivering Clean Family Entertainment Plus New Dance Craze for Halloween and Beyond

- Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer

CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Families feast on laughter with instant cult classic; Fingers: The World's First Vegan Zombie ! This wildly original new short film flips the zombie genre on its head, serving up a hilarious and unforgettable adventure that's resonating with movie-lovers of all ages. Join a quirky crew of zombies as they battle it out between two factions: recovering zombies determined to convert their meat-loving counterparts to the veggie-loving ZIT Program (Zombies in Transition).

Just when you think it couldn't get crazier, a show-stopping zombie dance number, "Step, Step. Step" -now a viral dance sensation-steals the spotlight! With sharp wit, a killer soundtrack, and nonstop laughs, Fingers is the new must-see Zombie movie for families worldwide!

Premiering at IMAX Theatre in Sacramento on 'International Zombie Day', October 13th, "Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" has officially been released for all to enjoy via Belton Mouras Jr.'s YouTube channel .

Although“Fingers” is centered around zombies, the goal was always to have fun with the concept. However, it did draw from some real-life inspiration.“We wanted to keep things light and playful,” Mouras explained.“When I first wrote it, I was a vegetarian and started wondering what a vegetarian zombie might look like. That idea sparked the story, and it turned into something hilarious!”

Belton Mouras, Jr. was born in Northern California, where creativity was woven into the fabric of his daily life. Raised in a musically gifted family passionate about animals and steeped in the rich storytelling traditions of Cajun culture, Belton cultivated a distinctive blend of artistic influences. He began his musical journey at the age of five with classical piano and later embraced jazz in his late twenties, unlocking a new dimension of creative expression.

Beyond music, Belton's artistic talents extended into the visual arts, producing over a hundred acrylic paintings, many inspired by his deep love for animals and music. His work has been showcased in art exhibitions, charity auctions, and private collections, reflecting his versatile and expressive spirit.

In 2000, Belton released his debut CD as an acoustic pianist. By 2005, his artistic path expanded into filmmaking, where he not only composed original scores but also produced his first feature film. His short films, noted for their unique artistic vision, have been featured in numerous film festivals.

A key milestone in his career came with the release of his independent film Mickey's Tree. Belton wrote the screenplay, directed the film, and composed the score. The film premiered at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in 2022, followed by a screening at the IMAX Theater in Sacramento, and is now available on Amazon Prime. His latest film, Fingers: The World's First Vegan Zombie, a comedy short, premiered at the IMAX Theater in Sacramento on October 13, 2024, International Zombie Day. Belton Mouras Entertainment is proud to announce the film's online release and availabilty for worldwide viewing on YouTube.

﻿In recent years, Belton Mouras Entertainment has also celebrated notable musical achievements. Three tracks from the Mickey's Tree soundtrack charted in the Smooth Jazz Top 100 in 2022 and 2023. Named one of Smooth Jazz Network Radio's Breakout Artists of 2022, Belton's track“Mickey's Swag” reached #11 on the Cool Smooth Jazz Weekly Top Songs chart in 2023. Additionally, in 2023-24, three of Belton's tracks made the Top 100 on the Smooth Jazz Radio Chart, including the hit single“Under My Skin.”

Belton Mouras, Jr. is a dynamic, multifaceted artist who seamlessly blends his passions for music, film, and art. His life mantra,“passionate storyteller through film and music,” resonates throughout his works, leaving an indelible mark on both the entertainment and art worlds.

Stay in Step, Step, Step with Belton Mouras Jr. at: and on social media: YouTube: , TikTok: @beltonmourasjr , FB/ Meta: , and Instagram: .

Rive Video

Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR

+1 908-601-1409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Belton Mouras, Jr - 'Fingers: World's First Vegan Zombie' Official Movie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.