(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global TV and movie merchandise market size is estimated to grow by USD 103.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.45%

during the forecast period of platforms

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

entertainment companies capitalizing on merchandise sales. However,

uncertain economic conditions

poses a challenge market players include 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon Inc., AT and T, Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., WildBrain Ltd., and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global TV and movie merchandise market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Tv And Movie Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 103.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Key companies profiled 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon Inc., AT and T, Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., WildBrain Ltd., and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Entertainment companies have shifted their focus from relying solely on ticket sales to generating revenue through merchandise. With declining DVD sales and box office collections stalling, studios like Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe are turning to merchandise as an alternative revenue stream. Movies, such as The Mandalorian, have even generated more revenue from licensed merchandise sales than box office collections. The Star Wars franchise alone is estimated to generate USD20 billion in toy sales annually. For instance, Disney's Eternals generated approximately USD300 million in box office sales but could potentially generate up to USD350 million in merchandise sales in 2021. The success of a movie is no longer determined solely by box office numbers or critical acclaim. Characters like Minions from Despicable Me have gained significant attention, often overshadowing the protagonist. This trend is expected to continue, with entertainment companies capitalizing on merchandise sales during the forecast period.



The TV and movie merchandise market is booming, with trends including toys, apparel, collectibles, comic books, action figures, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more. Both kids and adults are driving demand, with streaming services and social media fueling interest. Nostalgia-driven merchandise is popular, but counterfeiting is a concern. High marketing costs for licensing and celebrity endorsements impact profits. Costumes, movie scripts, and merchandise from licensed sellers are top sellers on online shopping websites and offline retailers. Fan interaction and community engagement are key, but oversaturation, storage constraints, and preservation requirements are challenges. Authenticity skepticism and viral sensations around blockbuster hits and cultural phenomena influence purchasing habits. E-commerce expansion offers opportunities for product quality, health, environmental protection, and plant-based, gluten-free, and organic offerings.



The global TV and movie merchandise market may face challenges due to economic instability and uncertainties. Weak economic conditions in key markets like China, India, and Brazil could negatively impact vendors' financial health and sales, affecting various stakeholders such as advertisers, affiliates, suppliers, retailers, insurers, and theater operators. Volatility in the global economy, governmental actions in countries like Russia and Venezuela, and potential consumer spending reductions due to economic management measures are potential risks. These factors could hinder the growth of the TV and movie merchandise market during the forecast period.

.



The TV and movie merchandise market faces several challenges. Demand for collectibles is high, leading to counterfeiting issues. Marketing costs are steep, especially for licensing movie scripts and costumes from producers. Online shopping websites and offline retailers battle for consumer attention, with fan interaction and celebrity endorsements driving sales. Purchasing habits vary, with some collectors preferring offline retail, while others opt for online shopping. Oversaturation and storage constraints are concerns, along with preservation requirements and authenticity skepticism. Viral sensations and blockbuster hits create demand for merchandise, while cultural phenomena and sentimentality fuel collector interest. E-commerce expansion offers fast delivery options, but product quality, health, and environmental concerns are crucial. Plant-based products, gluten-free foods, organic cosmetics, smart home products, and wearables are emerging trends.

This tv and movie merchandise market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline retail 1.2 Online retail



2.1 Apparel

2.2 Toys

2.3 Accessories

2.4 Video games 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline retail-

The offline retail sector continues to play a significant role in the global TV and movie merchandise market, accounting for a substantial portion of sales. Consumers preferring a tangible shopping experience opt for physical stores, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. The ability to customize and inspect products immediately is a key advantage of offline retail. Despite the decline in revenue due to online shopping trends, retailers are expanding their presence in local and regional markets to boost customer participation. The growth of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets further enhances sales of photo products and merchandise. Improvements in supply chain networks enable offline retail to act as a catalyst for market growth.

The TV and movie merchandise market is a vibrant and ever-growing industry, encompassing a wide range of products for fans of all ages. From toys and action figures to apparel, collectibles, comic books, and artwork, there's something for every fan. Home décor , accessories, and licensed sellers also offer unique ways to showcase fandom. Online shopping websites and offline retailers provide various options for purchasing, with e-commerce expansion making merchandise more accessible than ever. Product quality, health, and environmental protection are increasingly important considerations, leading to an increase in plant-based and eco-friendly merchandise. Kids' categories, such as costumes and movie/show scripts, add to the market's diversity. Overall, the TV and movie merchandise market continues to evolve, offering fans new ways to connect with their favorite shows and movies.

The TV and movie merchandise market is a dynamic and expansive industry, encompassing a wide range of products for both kids and adults. From toys and apparel to collectibles, comic books, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more, this market caters to the demand for merchandise related to beloved shows and movies. Streaming services and social media have fueled the market's growth, allowing for increased fan interaction and community engagement. E-commerce expansion and online shopping websites have made purchasing merchandise more convenient, while offline retailers continue to thrive. Nostalgia-driven merchandise and the demand for collectibles remain strong, but challenges such as counterfeiting, high marketing costs, and oversaturation can impact the market. Product quality, health, environmental protection, and authenticity skepticism are also important considerations for consumers. Viral sensations and cultural phenomena can lead to increased demand for merchandise, while purchasing habits and fan sentimentality play a significant role in market trends.

