Tinggly Launches Three Exclusive California Gift Boxes Featuring The Most Popular California-Based Experiences And Hotel Stays

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 - Tinggly, a premier experiential gift provider, is excited to announce the launch of three new California-themed gift boxes: California Dreaming, Weekend Getaway in California, and Luxury Weekend Getaway in California. This comprehensive collection is tailored to meet the growing demand for unique experiences and accommodations in the Golden State, offering options for every preference and budget.







Image caption: California Dreaming, Weekend Getaway in California & Luxury Weekend Getaway in California gift boxes.

How does a Tinggly gift box work? Gift givers purchase one of the specially curated Tinggly boxes, each of which offers a variety of experiences – from the luxurious to the adventurous. Gift recipients then simply choose the activity they want to experience the most. It's all been pre-paid and ready to schedule.

The California Dreaming experience box, priced at $259, offers 200 handpicked experiences that are tailored to match the total value of the gift box. Some experiences are for one person while others serve up to 4 people, giving the gift recipient plenty of options. From thrilling adventures to serene wine-country escapes, this collection includes iconic activities such as touring San Francisco's Alcatraz, romantic sunset sailings, Dana Point Dolphin and Whale Watching, relaxing massages, or an Emerald Bay Helicopter Tour of Lake Tahoe.

For those seeking comfortable accommodations, the Weekend Getaway in California box offers two-night stays at a selection of over 500 hotels across the state. Priced at $499, this gift box is perfect for couples looking to explore California's diverse regions while enjoying quality accommodations and memorable weekend escapes.

The Luxury Weekend Getaway in California box, priced at $899, elevates the experience with a choice of premium two-night stays at high-end properties among the same extensive network of 500+ hotels. This luxury option caters to those seeking exceptional comfort and sophistication in California's most desirable locations offering premium amenities.

“Our California customers are passionate about exploring everything their state has to offer, from adrenaline-pumping experiences to luxury retreats,” said Laurynas Kundrotas, CEO of Tinggly.“With our trio of California gift boxes, we're providing options for every type of traveler – whether they're seeking exciting experiences, comfortable weekend stays, or luxury escapes. This collection celebrates the diverse spirit of California and makes it easy for people to give the gift of adventure and discovery in one of the most vibrant places in the world.”

The California collection provides the perfect introduction to the land of sunshine, offering something for every taste and budget. Whether it's taking a Ferrari for a ride, spending a cozy weekend getaway at a spa, or indulging in a luxury hotel experience, Tinggly's California-based offerings are designed to create lasting memories. Similar to Tinggly's popular Weekend Getaway in Florida gift box, these California options bring together the best activities and accommodations across the state, giving recipients the freedom to choose their perfect adventure or escape.

Founded in 2014, Tinggly specializes in offering experiential gifts through prepaid vouchers that allow recipients to book an experience or stay of their choice. The company's mission is to inspire people to“Give stories, not stuff,” believing that experiences create more meaningful connections than material gifts.

Tinggly is a global experience gifting company dedicated to transforming the culture of gift-giving from material items to memorable experiences. With a mission to promote happines and reduce the exchange of meaningless presents, Tinggly offers a unique solution for giving engagement, wedding, birthday, holiday, anniversary, and corporate incentive gifts worldwide. The company's website features 43 distinct gift boxes, encompassing over 100,000 inspiring experiences across the globe. Tinggly stands by its slogan,“Give stories, not stuff,” striving to help people create and share unforgettable moments.

