Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Returns To Coushatta Casino Resort In Louisiana For Fifth Year

International Junior Stars to Compete at Notah Begay III Championship Nov. 3-5 and 8-10, Welcoming PGA Tour's Tony Finau and Top Global Talent

- Crystal Williams, Interim Chairwoman, Coushatta Tribe of LouisianaKINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (NB3 JGNC) Series is set to return to Koasati Pines at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, for its highly anticipated fifth annual event. This year's championship will showcase some of the world's best junior golfers as they vie for top honors on November 3-5 for the Girls National Championship and November 8-10 for the Boys National Championship.“We look forward to returning for our fifth year of the tournament,” said Notah Begay III, founder and namesake of the NB3 JGNC Series.“The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has shown unwavering support for our players and their families, fostering an environment that truly embodies the spirit of this tournament. With their extended partnership, we're poised to continue building a global stage for junior golf and bringing together talent from around the world.”Since its founding in 2020, the NB3 JGNC has become a premier series for junior golfers worldwide, with a three-stage qualifying process and two-hour broadcasts on Golf Channel. The National Championship attracts top junior talent from across the globe, including players from China, Thailand, Mexico, Ireland, Canada, and elite European golf academies. This year, 150 girls and 160 boys will compete on Koasati Pines' award-winning course, celebrated for its smooth greens, pristine fairways, and scenic views of towering pines, live oaks, and serene lakes. Adding to the excitement, PGA Tour professional Tony Finau will be on hand to support his son, Jraice Finau, as his caddie.“We're delighted to welcome junior golfers and their families from around the world to Coushatta," said Crystal Williams, Interim Chairwoman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. "The talent and dedication these young players bring is inspiring, and having parents like Tony Finau alongside their children adds a special dimension to the event. Hosting this international gathering allows us to share the beauty of our community while supporting the next generation of golf talent.”The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series has seen steady growth and has attracted a significant international presence, with approximately 25% of participants coming from abroad. This year, the event is expected to draw players from a record number of countries, affirming its reputation as one of the most inclusive and competitive platforms for junior golfers globally.As the series continues to grow, NB3 JGNC plans to expand its international reach even further, welcoming top junior players from every corner of the world. For more information on the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series and details about the upcoming championship events, please visit jgnc.###About the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship SeriesThe Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series was established in 2020 as a premier junior golf competition. Using a three-tier qualifying system, NB3 JGNC provides an inclusive platform for junior golfers at all skill levels to compete and make their way to the nationally televised championship event. Each year, top juniors from around the world gather to test their skills on some of the finest courses, culminating at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.About Coushatta Casino ResortCoushatta Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, is Louisiana's premier destination for entertainment, gaming, and relaxation. Located in Kinder, Louisiana, the resort features a 100,000-square-foot casino with thousands of slots and table games, luxury accommodations, and a wide variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy championship golf at the award-winning Koasati Pines Golf Course, as well as live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Committed to exceptional hospitality and service, Coushatta Casino Resort offers an unparalleled experience in a vibrant and welcoming setting. For more information, visit coushattacasinoresort.

