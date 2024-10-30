Tide Cleaners Customer Loyalty Weekend Shines In Raleigh With Exclusive Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For 70 years, Tide® has been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tide® brand, offering superior service nationwide.

Special offers tumble into local laundry service centers in the City of Oaks

- Timothy Toppen, franchiseeRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Services , the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, is giving back to its loyal customers with a special Customer Loyalty Weekend to its Raleigh location at 6144 Falls of Neuse Road, offering special discounts and promotions from Oct. 25 to 27. This event serves as a“thank you” to the community for its ongoing support, featuring exclusive discounts, promotions and fun-filled activities for all. To celebrate, franchise owners Mary and Timothy Toppen are offering food and games to customers throughout the weekend while ensuring the dry-cleaning process remains quick and convenient.Promotions include:BOGO 50% off entire orders for counter guestsA sweepstakes entry for a chance to win a free year of dry cleaning (every customer throughout the weekend is automatically entered)Operating hours for the Falls of Neuse location can be viewed here .“With this Customer Loyalty Weekend, we're excited to show our gratitude to the Raleigh community that has supported us over the years,” said Toppen.“It's a chance to connect with our customers, thank them for their loyalty and make the dry-cleaning process easier and more enjoyable. We're passionate about delivering the top-notch quality and innovation that customer expect from America's #1 brand in dry-cleaning.”Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry-cleaning care offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services, including dry-cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses. For more information, visit your nearest Tide Cleaners location, tidecleaners .Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry cleaning sector by focusing on unmatched customer service, quality and satisfaction through its Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands. With over 200 sites nationwide, Tide Franchising enhances experiences for both consumers and franchise partners through innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off and collection, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of the Tide brand.Service that suits you.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, stands as America's premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.# # #

