MG Motor's EV Manufacturing In India Hindered By Foreign Investment Scrutiny

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) MG Motor's ambitions to expand electric vehicle (EV) in India are facing significant hurdles due to its ties with Chinese parent company SAIC Motor Corporation.

The company's plans to leverage the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have been hampered by heightened scrutiny from a inter-ministerial panel, which is led by the Union home secretary.

This panel is primarily responsible for ensuring that foreign direct (FDI) proposals align with the government's Press Note 3 guidelines, which were introduced to tighten oversight on investments from countries sharing a land border with India.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated to the Times of India that the review of MG's revised PLI application, particularly after bringing in local partner JSW Group-now holding a 35 per cent stake through a Singapore entity-has been“held back.”

This situation arises in the wake of the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 lockdown, which withdrew automatic FDI approvals for companies with substantial ownership by nations like China.

The necessity for scrutiny stems from MG Motor's significant Chinese ownership, which had been an obstacle to smooth operations in India. In an effort to navigate this landscape, SAIC opted to dilute its stake in MG Motor India, granting shares to JSW Group, an Indian financial investor, employees, and dealers.

This restructuring has left SAIC with a 49 per cent stake, while the new partnership secures a 51 per cent Indian shareholding.

The newly formed entity, now called JSW MG Motor India, has reached out to the Indian government, petitioning for access to PLI benefits in light of the changed ownership structure.

The company argues that these incentives are crucial for alleviating the financial pressures associated with EV manufacturing, thereby making green vehicles more affordable for consumers.

In a statement, JSW MG Motor India asserted,“The consolidated Indian shareholding after the joint venture is 51 per cent, and Chinese shareholding is 49 per cent.” They confirmed that all necessary approvals and clearances for the transaction were duly obtained.

As the Indian government continues to navigate the complexities of foreign investments, particularly those linked to Chinese entities, the future of MG Motor's expansion plans remains uncertain.

The outcome of this scrutiny will likely shape the competitive landscape of the Indian EV market, influencing not just MG's prospects but also the broader industry as it seeks to enhance local manufacturing capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)