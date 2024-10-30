A Life In Poetry: Memories And Refection By Mildred Dee Newsome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I'll Fly Away: Memories & Reflections

MISSOURI CITY , TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mildred Dee Newsome, a retired postal manager turned poet, is ready to share a lifetime of experiences through her emotional collection of poems in her new book,“I'll Fly Away: Memories & Reflections .” What began as private reflections on personal grief and life's highs and lows has blossomed into a heartfelt body of work that resonates with readers from all walks of life.The chronicles a trip through family, religion, grief, and the love that ties them together.“I'll Fly Away” honors Mildred's parents, whose deaths in 2005 severely affected her. Her refuge and means of coping with the personal storms that followed were writing. Mildred chose to publish, nonetheless, only when her sister-in-law urged her to share her works in 2012, garnering compliments and attention for her open and honest observations.Mildred Dee Newsome is now bringing her poetry back to the public after years of ongoing writing and community service through church ministries, prearranged funerals, and insurance firms. Her life's several chapters-marriage, motherhood, employment, and faith-are captured in this anthology. Every poem is a doorway into the pleasures and tragedies she has encountered.Her poetry addresses common emotions: the loss of loved ones, the solace of faith, the resiliency discovered in family, and the optimism every day brings. Though Mildred's life has presented difficulties, her work exudes hope and the conviction that faith and love will see us through.About Mildred Dee Newsome:Mildred Dee Newsome is a retired postal manager, poet, and a large extended family's proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Through her agency, she provides prearranged funeral services and general insurance. Writing has been her passion since 2005, and through“I'll Fly Away: Memories & Reflections,” she hopes to inspire others to reflect on their own lives and find peace in the face of life's trials.Contact Information:Mildred Dee NewsomePhone: 281-221-1817Email: ...

