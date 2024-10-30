Qatar Participates In First High-Level Meeting Of Global Alliance For The Implementation Of The Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the first high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh, over two days, with the participation of 88 countries and international organizations.

The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by the Director of the Policy and Planning Department HE Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater, and the Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the of Foreign Affairs HE Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi.

The meeting comes in the context of emphasizing the importance of the two-state solution as a basis for permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and finding a political path in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the Arab Peace Initiative.

It is worth noting that the announcement of the International Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution came on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last September.