Advancements In Sensorineural Hearing Loss Clinical Trial Pipeline As 20+ Companies Pave The Way For Future Solutions | Delveinsight

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is the most common type of hearing loss, caused by damage to the inner ear (cochlea) or the auditory nerve pathways. Aging is the most significant risk factor for sensorineural hearing loss. As the global population ages, with more people entering the 60+ age group, the demand for hearing aids, cochlear implants, and other hearing loss treatments is growing rapidly.

DelveInsight's sensorineural hearing loss pipeline report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline sensorineural hearing loss therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the sensorineural hearing loss pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Sensorineural Hearing Loss Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's sensorineural hearing loss pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline sensorineural hearing loss drugs.

Key sensorineural hearing loss companies such as Sensorion, AudioCure Pharma, Reyon Pharmaceutical, Decibel Therapeutics, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Otonomy, Pipeline Therapeutics, Heyu (Suzhou) Pharmaceutical, Cilcare, and others are evaluating new sensorineural hearing loss drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline sensorineural hearing loss therapies such as SENS-401, AC-102, RY-103, DB-OTO, Ebselen, OTO 413, PIPE 505, HY-01, CIL-003, and others are under different phases of sensorineural hearing loss clinical trials.

In August 2024, Ear Science Institute Australia's project on sensorineural hearing loss treatment was selected by MedChem Australia to be included in the first round of Portfolio and Pilot projects that will receive support with the provision of medicinal chemistry and pharmacokinetics expertise for promising drug discovery programs tackling a range of diseases.

In August 2024, Sound Pharmaceuticals wished to maintain its relationship with WuXi AppTec for manufacturing its lead Meniere's disease drug SPI-1005, amidst increasing scrutiny on Chinese companies in the US.

In July 2024, Astellas Pharma announced that it had entered into an agreement with Frequency Therapeutics to co-develop and commercialize FX-322, a regenerative therapy to treat hearing loss.

In July 2024, Sound Pharmaceuticals completed a Phase III trial for its drug SPI-1005. Interim results from the study are expected this quarter. The STOPMD-3 trial investigated the effects of oral SPI-1005 in 201 Meniere's disease patients to restore sensory neural hearing loss.

In July 2024, Sensorion SA announced that the company has reported new efficacy endpoints data from SENS-401 in a Phase II study for the preservation of residual hearing loss.SENS-401, a 5HT3R antagonist that blocks the CalN pathway, reduced sudden hearing loss as measured by the change of hearing threshold from baseline to the end of the treatment period in the implanted ear at several frequencies. In January 2024, Akouos, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company announced positive initial clinical results from the Phase I/II AK-OTOF-101 study, which demonstrated pharmacologic hearing restoration within 30 days of AK-OTOF administration in the first participant, an individual with a decade-plus history of profound hearing loss.

The sensorineural hearing loss pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage sensorineural hearing loss drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the sensorineural hearing loss clinical trial landscape.

Sensorineural Hearing Loss Overview

Sensorineural hearing loss (SHL) occurs due to damage to the structures within the inner ear or the auditory nerve, accounting for over 90% of hearing loss in adults. Common factors leading to SNHL include exposure to loud sounds, genetic predispositions, and the natural aging process. People with SHL may struggle with understanding speech, hearing soft sounds, or differentiating between various sounds. Diagnosis usually requires a thorough hearing assessment conducted by an audiologist, which may encompass a physical exam, hearing tests, and imaging procedures.

SHL presents a range of signs and symptoms that can affect a person's auditory perception. Common signs include difficulty in comprehending speech, hearing sounds as muffled, a feeling of fullness in the ears, and a gradual or sudden hearing loss. Those with SHL may find it hard to engage in conversations in noisy settings, experience tinnitus, have trouble distinguishing high-pitched sounds, and perceive speech as unclear or slurred.

Currently, there are no surgical treatments for SNHL. The primary options available are hearing aids and cochlear implants, which assist in managing hearing loss. Gene therapy for hearing loss is a developing area of research, but it has not yet been implemented in clinical settings for SNHL.









