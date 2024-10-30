President Murmu Calls For A Compassionate, Harmonious, And Pollution-Free Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on Diwali, asking them to "illuminate" their conscience, display love and compassion, and help the deprived and the needy on the auspicious day.

In a message issued on the eve of Diwali, the President said: "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Terming Diwali "a festival of happiness and enthusiasm", she said that it symbolises "the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil". As various communities in India and abroad celebrate this festival with great zeal, she said that it "also kindles hope for a brighter future".

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony. This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and needy and share our happiness with them," the President added.

"Let us be proud of the glorious heritage of India. With faith in goodness, let us celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and responsible society," she said.

President Murmu's predecessor, former President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family members, called on her and extend Diwali greetings.