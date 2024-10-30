Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Gets Three Days Custody Of Actress Sumi Borah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took three days custody of controversial Assamese Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and another prime accused in the multi crore trading scam - Bishal Phukan on Wednesday.

The trio was lodged in jail since the huge scam surfaced in September that shocked the entire state.

Sources said that the central probe agency has planned to interrogate Sumi Borah, Tarkik and Bishal Phukan together to get more clues how the entire trading fraud took place in Assam for the last few years.

Meanwhile, another five accused who were also brought from Dibrugarh to Guwahati along with Sumi Borah and others were also sent to three days CBI custody by the Court.

Earlier, all of them were brought from Dibrugarh central jail to Guwahati by CBI under tight security.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development”, he had said.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the trading scam, surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.