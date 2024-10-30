Bioanalytical Services Market To Worth USD 9,105.4 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bioanalytical services is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing demand for sophisticated analytics in drug development, advances in precision medicine, technological innovations, and expanding opportunities in emerging markets, ensuring a dynamic future for players and stakeholders. New Delhi, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioanalytical services market is projected to hit valuation of US$ 9,105.4 million by 2032 from US$ 3,291.2 million in 2023 at a robust CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The bioanalytical services market presents significant growth opportunities driven by increasing demand and a favorable supply scenario. The current demand is fueled by over 10,000 drugs in various stages of development globally, requiring bioanalytical support for preclinical and clinical studies. The surge in biologics and personalized medicine has led to an increased need for complex bioanalytical assays, with over 2,000 personalized therapies in development pipelines. On the supply side, CROs are scaling up operations and investing in advanced technologies to meet client needs. In 2023 alone, over $600 million was invested by CROs in infrastructure and technology upgrades, including state-of-the-art analytical instruments. The number of bioanalytical laboratories worldwide has grown, with more than 1,100 facilities operating as of 2023. Mergers and acquisitions have consolidated expertise, with over 25 significant deals in the sector since 2020, such as Eurofins Scientific's acquisition of Beacon Discovery in 2022. Request Sample Copy @ Substantial findings supporting this outlook of the bioanalytical services market include the expansion of precision medicine, which relies heavily on biomarker discovery and validation-a core area of bioanalytical services. The global precision medicine market was valued at $70 billion in 2022, indicating robust demand for services specializing in biomarker analysis and companion diagnostics. Moreover, regulatory agencies are increasingly advocating for more rigorous analytical data, with the FDA reviewing over 1,600 bioanalytical method validation reports annually. Apart from this, emerging markets offer additional opportunities for bioanalytical service providers. In China, pharmaceutical R&D expenditure reached $32 billion in 2022, with government initiatives like the "Made in China 2025" plan supporting biotech innovation. India, housing over 500 FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, is also investing in bioanalytical capabilities, with the CRO market valued at $1 billion in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to market growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2027. Furthermore, technological advancements such as automation and artificial intelligence in the bioanalytical services market are enhancing bioanalytical workflows. The adoption of laboratory automation systems was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022, improving efficiency and throughput in bioanalytical testing. AI-enabled data analysis tools are reducing data processing times by up to 30%, according to industry studies. These innovations position bioanalytical service providers to handle the increasing complexity of future therapeutics, meeting the growing demands of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Key Findings in the Bioanalytical Services Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 9,105.4 million CAGR 11.6% Largest Region (2023) North America (44.7%) By Test Type Cell-Based Assays (46.1%) By Application Oncology (32.1%) By End Users Pharma & Biotechnology Companies (52.9%) By Molecule Type Small Molecule Bioanalysis (55.4%) Top Drivers

Increasing need for advanced analytics for complex biologics and biosimilars.

Pharmaceutical companies outsourcing bioanalytical tasks to streamline drug development. Technological advancements enhancing precision and efficiency in bioanalytical testing. Top Trends

Integration of high-resolution mass spectrometry in bioanalytical workflows.

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine requiring extensive biomarker analysis. Adoption of automation and artificial intelligence in analytical laboratories. Top Challenges

Regulatory complexities in validating bioanalytical methods for novel therapeutics.

Shortage of skilled professionals proficient in advanced analytical techniques. High operational costs associated with maintaining state-of-the-art laboratories.

Unleashing Potential: Small Molecule Bioanalysis Dominates Bioanalytical Services Market, Take Up Over 55.4% Market Share

The bioanalytical services market is experiencing a significant surge, with small molecule bioanalysis emerging as a dominant force driving this growth. Small molecules, typically organic compounds with low molecular weight, are fundamental in drug development due to their ability to modulate biological processes. Their analysis is crucial for pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and toxicology studies, making them indispensable in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. One of the key indicators of this dominance is the substantial investment in small molecule research and development. In 2023, global pharmaceutical companies invested over $75 billion in R&D for small molecule drugs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 50 novel drugs in 2021, with small molecules accounting for a significant portion. Additionally, there are currently more than 7,000 small molecule compounds in various stages of clinical trials worldwide, highlighting the robust pipeline fueling the demand for bioanalytical services.

Technological advancements in the bioanalytical services market are also propelling the prominence of small molecule bioanalysis. The adoption of high-resolution mass spectrometry has revolutionized detection limits, with instruments now capable of analyzing compounds at the femtogram level. Major analytical equipment manufacturers reported combined revenues exceeding $10 billion in 2022, largely driven by the demand for small molecule analysis. Furthermore, over 1,500 bioanalytical service providers globally now offer specialized small molecule services, reflecting a 20% increase over the past five years.

Regulatory guidelines emphasize the meticulous analysis of small molecules, further cementing their dominance. In 2023, the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) released updated guidelines focusing on the validation of analytical procedures for small molecules. Moreover, approximately 60% of bioequivalence studies registered with regulatory authorities involve small molecule generics, underscoring their significance in generic drug development. The patent expiry of blockbuster small molecule drugs worth over $150 billion in sales by 2025 is expected to amplify the need for bioanalytical services in this segment.

Oncology's to Remain at the Top of the Chart with over 32% Market Share

The oncology application within the bioanalytical services market is poised for remarkable expansion, outpacing other therapeutic areas with a robust CAGR of 12.60%. This accelerated growth is attributed to several critical factors that underscore oncology's unique position in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Wherein, the global burden of cancer is escalating, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases in 2020. This rising incidence propels the demand for innovative cancer therapies. As of 2023, there are over 6,000 oncology drugs in various stages of development worldwide, representing the largest therapeutic area in clinical pipelines. The sheer volume of oncology-focused clinical trials, exceeding 2,500 active studies globally, necessitates extensive bioanalytical services for drug quantification, biomarker analysis, and immunogenicity assessments. Moreover, the advent of personalized medicine and immuno-oncology in the bioanalytical services market has revolutionized cancer treatment, leading to the development of complex biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. The FDA approved 10 new biologic oncology therapies in 2022 alone. These advanced therapeutics require sophisticated bioanalytical methods to navigate their complexity. For instance, the global market for CAR-T cell therapies reached $1.5 billion in 2022, reflecting the need for specialized analytical techniques to ensure efficacy and safety.

Moreover, significant financial investments are funneling into oncology research. Global oncology R&D expenditure surpassed $70 billion in 2022. Venture capital funding for oncology-focused biotech startups exceeded $16 billion in the same year, indicating robust investor confidence. Pharmaceutical giants are entering strategic partnerships and acquisitions to bolster their oncology portfolios, exemplified by deals worth over $30 billion announced in 2023.

Cell-Based Assays to Stay in Control of Bioanalytical Services Market, Poised to continue Leading with over 46.1% Market Share

The demand and consumption of cell-based assays in the bioanalytical services market are witnessing unprecedented growth, outpacing other test types. This surge is attributed to their critical role in evaluating the functional and biological activity of compounds, particularly in an era where biologics and advanced therapies are at the forefront of drug development. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing number of biologic drugs in development, which exceeded 5,000 globally in 2023. Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, necessitate complex analytical methods to assess potency, efficacy, and safety. Cell-based assays provide a mechanism to mimic in vivo conditions, allowing for more predictive and translational data. The FDA approved 17 biologics in 2022, underscoring the escalating need for specialized assays in regulatory submissions.

Moreover, advancements in technology have enhanced the reliability and throughput of cell-based assays. The global market for high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies, integral to cell-based assays, reached $18 billion in 2022. Automation and integration of artificial intelligence in assay development have reduced turnaround times and increased data accuracy. For instance, over 1,000 laboratories worldwide adopted robotic systems for cell-based assays in 2023, reflecting a shift toward more efficient testing paradigms. Pharmaceutical companies in the bioanalytical services market are also investing heavily in cell-based assay capabilities. In 2022, leading firms allocated upwards of $2 billion collectively to expand their assay development and testing facilities. The collaboration between industry and academia has intensified, with over 500 partnerships formed in 2023 to advance assay technologies. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine has amplified the need for cell-based assays to assess patient-specific responses, particularly in oncology and immunotherapy.

Leading suppliers in this space include Thermo Fisher Scientific, which reported revenues of $40 billion in 2022, with a significant portion attributed to bioanalytical instruments and reagents. Other key players like Merck KGaA and Bio-Rad Laboratories have launched innovative assay platforms, contributing to their combined revenues of over $25 billion. These companies are at the forefront of developing kits and reagents that enhance assay sensitivity and specificity.

Competitive Analysis: Top 7 Bioanalytical Services Market Control Over 53% Market with a Focus on Charles River Laboratories Inc.

In the global bioanalytical services market, leading companies such as Syneos Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, ICON Plc, SGS SA, Medpace, and PRA Health Scinces (a part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company) collectively hold more than 53% of the market share as of 2023. These organizations have cemented their positions through extensive service portfolios, global operational footprints, and strategic acquisitions. Their comprehensive offerings span from preclinical studies to clinical trial management, catering to the escalating demands of pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous innovation, adoption of advanced technologies, and expansion into emerging markets, enabling these key players to maintain a significant competitive edge.

Among these leaders, Charles River Laboratories Inc. distinguishes itself through its extensive global presence and diversified service offerings in the bioanalytical services market. Operating in over 21 countries, Charles River has more than 150 facilities strategically located across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company's bioanalytical services division boasts state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with advanced analytical instruments, supporting complex pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and biomarker analyses. In 2023, Charles River reported revenues exceeding $4.12 billion, reflecting robust growth fueled by increased outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry. Their client base includes the top 50 largest pharmaceutical companies, underscoring their reputation as a trusted partner in drug development. The company's strategic location of facilities near major biotech hubs enhances accessibility and collaboration with clients.

Charles River Laboratories' dominance is further reinforced by its commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach. The company invests heavily in technological advancements, incorporating high-resolution mass spectrometry, automation, and artificial intelligence in bioanalytical workflows to enhance data quality and efficiency.

Global Bioanalytical Services Market Key Players



PPD, Inc.

ICON Plc

Charles River Laboratories International

Covance, Inc.

IQVIA

Syneos Health

SGS SA

Toxikon

Intertek Group Plc

Pace Analytical Services LLC

NorthEast BioLab

CD BioSciences

Eurofins Scientific SE Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Test Type



Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing Biomarker Assays

By Molecule Type



Small Molecule Bioanalysis

Large Molecule Bioanalysis Others

By Application



Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology Others

By End User



Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

