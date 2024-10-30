Club 1 Media Announces Exclusive Partnership With Club 1 Hotels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Club 1 Media partners with Club 1 Hotels to offer premium brands exclusive access to 1.2M+ travelers; appoints Scott Verel as VP of Sales to drive growth.

- Scott VerelCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Club 1 Media is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Club 1 Hotels , the largest members-only travel company providing exclusive deals to over 1.2 million members worldwide. Club 1 Media will manage and market premier media opportunities to connect top brands with this highly engaged, upscale community.Club 1 Hotels offers its members access to up to 60% off at more than 1.8 million hotels, along with exclusive deals on car rentals, flights, vacation homes, activities, and more. Additionally, Club 1 Hotels' loyalty program allows members to earn up to 10X back in ClubONE Points, redeemable for future bookings.Through this partnership, Club 1 Media is providing direct access for premium brands across sectors such as airlines, cruise lines, golf, luxury shopping, apparel, and destination marketing organizations to target a global audience of discerning travelers. Leveraging proprietary data analytics and audience insights, Club 1 Media offers customized campaigns designed to maximize brand resonance and impact."This partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect with a large community that values quality, luxury, and memorable experiences," said Pierce Hutchings, SVP.---Scott Verel Appointed Vice President of SalesIn tandem with this announcement, Club 1 Media is excited to welcome Scott Verel as Vice President of Sales. With senior leadership experience from ClubCorp, American Express Publishing, and American Airlines Publishing, Scott will spearhead the growth of Club 1 Media by offering exclusive media opportunities to brands seeking a premium audience.“I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to elevate Club 1 Media's offering. By providing brands access to our upscale, engaged travel community, we'll be able to enhance their marketing campaigns and help them connect with their ideal audience,” said Scott Verel.Scott will also lead the sales team in offering innovative marketing solutions, including targeted digital campaigns, personalized messaging, and advanced audience segmentation.---About Club 1 MediaAt Club 1 Media, we exceed expectations by connecting premium lifestyle and travel brands with North America's most upscale, engaged audience. Our strategy isn't just about reach-it's about resonating with consumers who appreciate high-quality brands and memorable experiences. Through innovative campaigns driven by data insights, we ensure your brand captivates and converts. Whether you're an airline, luxury cruise, or a global lifestyle brand, Club 1 Media provides the ideal platform to elevate your brand. Learn more at []( ).---About Club 1 HotelsClub 1 Hotels is a leading global travel technology company providing members-only deals on hotels, car rentals, and more. With over 1.8 million hotels, resorts, vacation homes, flights, car rentals, and activities available to its members, Club 1 Hotels is a top destination for travelers looking to save up to 60% on their travel needs while earning valuable loyalty points on every booking. Discover more at []( ).

