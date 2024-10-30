NS ARC Announces Launch Of New Consumer Product Line And Giveaway Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NS ARC Teams Up with Yoder Smokers and All Things Barbecue in Giveaway to Launch NEO-ARCTM Consumer Welding Wire

NS ARC teamed up with Yoder Smokers and All Things Barbeque in a giveaway, offering welders and grillers a $3,000 prize package to tease the new consumer brand.

- Chris PruettSTILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NS ARC , the largest dedicated women-owned welding wire brand in the U.S., recently partnered with Yoder Smokers and All Things Barbecue to offer fans of both welding and barbecuing the opportunity to win a Yoder Smokers professional pellet grill along with other exciting prizes to introduce its new consumer product line, NEO-ARC TM.“We are passionate about connecting with our communities and conveying the values that are inherent in them,” said Chris Pruett, product manager at NS ARC.“We share these values of pride in rugged and well-built craftsmanship with Yoder Smokers, which made this collaboration a no-brainer.”The single grand prize winner of the All-American Giveaway , Kelly V. of Michigan, has received an American-Made Yoder Smokers YS640S Competition Pellet Grill, an All Things Barbecue $250 gift card with a variety pack of premium barbecue essentials, four 11lb high-quality Spools of NS ARC Copper-Coated Welding Wire for DIY crafting, repairs, fabrications, or household improvement projects, and a 'swag pack' collection of wearable NS ARC goodies including an NS ARC 50th Anniversary black fleece hoodie and orange T-shirt, an orange and black trucker hat and one pair of welding gloves. This entire collection of prizes is valued at over $3,000.According to NS ARC, the company is proud to collaborate with other Made-in-America brands. This is especially true with companies like Yoder Smokers who utilize NS ARC welding wire to expertly manufacture their professional grills and smokers.“This collaboration reflects both companies' passion toward extreme craftsmanship and attention to detail,” said Pruett.“We both want our customers to have amazing experiences when using our products.”NS ARC designed the giveaway to highlight the launch of the new NEO-ARCTM consumer-centric brand as part of the company's transformative move to change the industry as a dedicated source of quality welding wire. This new brand will offer smaller 11lb and 33lb spools of copper-coated and copper-free welding wire, targeting casual welders, hobbyists, and smaller business owners.The decision to target a new customer segment and open doors to new markets is driven by a desire to expand reach and accessibility in the welding industry. This initiative aims to bring the same high-quality industrial wire products that had helped its success in traditional markets to a broader audience, including casual welders. By doing so, NS ARC seeks to diversify its customer base and capitalize on previously untapped opportunities in the welding industry. This strategic move is aimed at increasing market share and establishing NS ARC as a versatile, diverse brand in their industry.The NEO-ARCTM product lineup was designed to unite industrial strength with artisanal skill. NS ARC is thrilled to announce the availability of its premium wire, trusted by industry leaders-now conveniently packaged for individual customers. The NEO-ARCTM brand represents a commitment to empowering welders with the tools needed to achieve professional-grade results in every project.---About NS ARC: NS ARC is the largest dedicated women-owned welding wire brand in the U.S. and is known for its exceptional welding wire products that deliver unparalleled quality to several industries across the globe. With more than 100 years of experience in shaping the wire industry, NS ARC is at the forefront of innovative welding solutions and redefines the welding wire industry.About Yoder Smokers: Yoder Smokers creates precision-crafted grills and smokers for the rigors of both professional BBQ competitions and backyard enthusiasts who demand excellence. These top-of-the-line products are built to endure a lifetime of heavy use, maintaining consistent temperatures, exceptional heat retention, and efficiency in wood usage. In 2007, Yoder Smokers was established in the heart of American barbecue territory, Hutchinson, Kansas.About All Things Barbeque: Located in Wichita, Kansas, All Things Barbecue produces professional quality tools for those who enjoy outdoor cooking. Established in 2009, All Things Barbecue has continuously created an assortment of products from high-quality grills to exceptional sauces, rubs, and accessories. Driven by a passion for quality and innovation, their commitment to excellence is reflected in their specific attention to detail to provide an unforgettable outdoor cooking experience.

Chris Pruett

NS ARC

+1 405-255-0203

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.