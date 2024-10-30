Beacon Global Strategies Announces An Expanded Export Controls Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Beacon Global Strategies

(BGS) today announced its expanded export controls offering, designed to help businesses across industries navigate the growing complexities of economic security and industrial strategy – and to prepare for and capitalize on changes as those strategies evolve.

The next Administration, whichever party wins the upcoming election, will remain focused on economic competition and industrial strategy. Regulatory actions such as export controls will remain front and center, impacting a growing number of industries as definitions of national and economic security evolve. Business will face expanding compliance requirements, regional operating constraints, and exposure to financial and legal risks.

However, industrial strategy present business opportunity as well as risks. The government is prioritizing the revitalization of the U.S. domestic industrial base and diversification of its supply chain. By understanding U.S. government priorities, funding vehicles and policy or legislative actions, businesses can seize new opportunities for growth while navigating and minimizing potential regulatory risk.

BGS brings a unique understanding and best-in class expertise in both dual use and ITAR export controls, as well as other core technology policy tools, having national security experts who served previously in government roles central to the construction and implementation of these very policies. This expertise extends across functional areas such as export controls and international regimes, supply chain security and foreign investment policies, as well as technical depth in critical industries including AI, data centers, biotechnology, semiconductor technologies, critical minerals, energy, financial services and others.



This offering draws from across

BGS practices and includes

expertise

from BGS Senior Vice President

Meghan Harris ,

in addition to

Josh Kirshner , Managing Director,

Brian Nilsson , Senior Advisor, and

Merritt Simon , Associate Vice President.

"Today, there is a clear consensus in Washington: economic security is national security. Industrial strategy is being discussed daily at the White House, Cabinet agencies, and Congress. We expect that will accelerate in the new year. This remarkable team is the best equipped to advise clients on those issues," said BGS Managing Director

Andrew Shapiro , former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs.

Meghan Harris remarked, "Export control activities will only accelerate as technology and supply chains become more enmeshed with national interests. Our team brings the national security expertise to not only help clients anticipate these policy changes, but more critically to position themselves to shape the regulatory future for optimal business outcomes."

Meghan Harris

brings deep experience in bridging industry and government on national security and export control matters. Prior to BGS, she led policy efforts at GlobalFoundries and the Semiconductor Industry Association, focusing on supply chain security and

national security policy. Meghan's government experience includes roles at the Department of Commerce

where she served as Senior National Security Advisor to the Under Secretary of BIS, the White House's National Security Council as Director for Strategic Trade, and the Defense Technology Security Administration as lead for China Policy.

Josh

Kirshner

has an extensive background in international security, having held key roles in arms sales, intelligence, counterterrorism, and nonproliferation. His experience as Special Assistant for Political-Military Affairs at the State Department and his advisory role on arms sales make him a valuable asset for guiding clients through regulatory frameworks.

Brian Nilsson brings broad expertise in export controls and defense trade, having served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade Controls from 2015 to 2017, where he oversaw the transfer of defense technologies and guided U.S. policy on commercial defense trade. He also led the Export Control Reform Initiative as Director for Non-Proliferation–Export Controls on the National Security Council.

Merritt Simon

brings a robust background in geopolitical risk analysis and economic security. Before joining BGS, she worked as a research analyst at the National Defense University, where she analyzed transnational crime and terrorism in Latin America. Previously, she conducted economic and geopolitical risk analysis for multinational corporations in Argentina and served as a capital markets and compliance analyst at a private equity firm, managing anti-corruption and anti-money laundering efforts.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services. BGS helps clients navigate global security challenges through tailored solutions that operate at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

