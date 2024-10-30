Join FYSA And The Tampa Bay Rowdies For The 4Th Annual Florida Topsoccer Festival, Celebrating Inclusivity And Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TOPSoccer Festival, Celebrating Inclusivity and Community

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Youth Soccer Association (FYSA) is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of the Florida TOPSoccer Festival, held in partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, on Sunday, December 8, 2024. This annual event celebrates FYSA's mission to foster inclusive soccer opportunities, bringing together special needs athletes, their families, and the local community for a joyful and supportive day.TOPSoccer (TOPS), a program affiliated with US Youth Soccer (USYS), offers a safe, accessible space for children and adults with intellectual, emotional, or physical disabilities to experience the thrill of soccer. Through partnerships with local clubs, TOPSoccer builds inclusive communities rooted in engagement and empowerment.Event Details:.Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024.Time: 9:30 am to 11:30 am.Location: Tampa Bay Rowdies Training Facility, 8108 Benjamin Road, Tampa, FL 33634The festival features a range of games and activities tailored for athletes of all ability levels, with volunteer Buddies assigned to each participant to provide one-on-one support. Buddies ensure each athlete enjoys an engaging, safe, and rewarding experience on the field.This event is open to all individuals with special needs and is free to attend. However, registration is required to secure a spot. Register today to participate by visiting .Volunteer Opportunity:Volunteers are welcome to register as a Buddy to support athletes throughout the event. Sign up to make a difference here: .With more than 30 TOPSoccer programs statewide, FYSA serves over 1,200 athletes, creating spaces for joy, excitement, and lasting friendships. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the positive impact of TOPSoccer in communities across Florida.For more information on TOPSoccer programs or if you'd like assistance finding a TOPSoccer program in your area visit .Contact for Questions:

Jennifer DiTillio

Florida Youth Soccer Association TOPSoccer

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.