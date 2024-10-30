Unisys Research Debunks AI Fears: 71% Of Employees Report Enhanced Job Satisfaction And Career Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

73% of executives believe AI adoption is critical for long-term competitiveness

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS )

released a new report that shows employees and employers alike believe AI positively affects their work environment. The study surveying respondents from four countries highlights the transformative impact of AI on job satisfaction, productivity and career progression, underscoring its growing importance on organizational strategies.

Unisys' new research, "The AI Equation: 2024 AI Business Impact Research " , reveals that 71% of employees from the U.S., UK, Germany and Australia believe AI has positively impacted their job satisfaction, with more reporting increased fulfillment at work as AI is more effectively integrated into their daily tasks. The study also shows that AI's influence extends beyond happiness about one's job, with 83% of respondents stating that it significantly boosts day-to-day productivity.

"This report shows that employees are increasingly recognizing the benefits of AI, not just in their daily tasks but also in their overall career development," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "AI is far more than a tool for efficiency; it is a catalyst for career growth and professional advancement. By automating routine tasks, AI enables employees to focus on more meaningful and strategic aspects of their roles, boosting productivity and job satisfaction."

Job satisfaction isn't the only benefit. The report shows positive impacts of AI extend to many aspects of working life:



79% of employees

believe that acquiring AI skills will enable faster career progression, opening up new opportunities for advancement within their organizations.

44% of employees

who have saved time by using AI are investing some of that "found" time in training or professional development, further enhancing their skills and career prospects. 61% of employees

believe AI will lead to more job creation, countering fears of job displacement and highlighting AI's role in fostering a dynamic and evolving job market.

Employers share a similarly positive view, considering AI to be a trustworthy, permanent part of their business model. In fact, 93% of executives believe AI will be a permanent fixture in their organizations' strategies, with 89% expecting their company's use of AI to increase in the next year.

The real potential of AI is realized not just through investment but also in how companies integrate and prioritize it effectively. Those who are strategically investing are seeing significant returns, with 30% of executives reporting a competitive advantage. Moreover, 86% of companies with a Chief AI Officer report significant time savings, highlighting the importance of leadership in AI integration.

This confidence in AI's potential is reflected in businesses' strategic planning and investment decisions, guided by key criteria like a proven track record of successful integration, measurable benefits, and resources from reputable and established vendors.

"Think of AI as the ultimate co-worker who never sleeps, always ready to boost efficiency and spark innovation. By automating mundane processes, AI allows employees to engage in more meaningful work, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth," said Brett Barton, vice president and global AI practice leader at Unisys. "Our research shows that when AI is at the heart of business strategy, it not only ramps up productivity but also opens up exciting new career paths and job opportunities."

Unisys' research highlights AI's critical role in shaping the future of work, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges that come with its adoption. As organizations navigate this evolving landscape, strategic investments in AI will be vital to unlocking its full potential and driving long-term success.

The report, titled "The AI Equation: 2024 AI Business Impact Research," gathered responses from participants in two different studies conducted by Ipsos and PSB Insights. The first included responses from 2,015 participants, including C-Suite executives, IT leaders, and employees from global enterprises across four countries: the United States, the U.K., Germany, and Australia. The second study surveyed 250 business executives in the US with IT decision-making responsibilities.

