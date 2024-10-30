Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Total increased sequentially and year-over-year during the third quarter of 2024

Improved operating bottom line for three consecutive quarters

Generated cash flows from operations before 2017 Tax Act installment of $514,000 during the first nine months of 2024 Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and“quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Revenue of $10.7 million increased 1% compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating loss was $275,000 compared to $292,000 in the third quarter of 2023. Net income was $35,000, or breakeven per diluted share, compared to $172,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower interest income and higher effective tax rate as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The number of Active Members1 was down 1% to 30,880 at September 30, 2024 compared to 31,110 at June 30, 2024, and decreased 11% compared to 34,660 at September 30, 2023. 1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period. Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Highlights Revenue of $32.1 million decreased 3% compared to $33.0 million in the first nine months of 2023. Operating loss improved to $878,000 compared to $1.4 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net income was $396,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $210,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023. Management Commentary "Consumer spending in our main market continues to be weak. However, we still managed to achieve sequential growth in net sales, as well as a year-over-year improvement in the third quarter. While the pace of growth is not where we'd like it to be, our customers and leaders continue to demonstrate strong engagement, and we are working closely with them to navigate these changing times with trainings, product roadshows and new products to help drive growth and expand their customer base," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. Mr. Sharng continued,“Our ability to adapt, adjust programs, and fine-tune our plans has been instrumental in supporting our customer base while also acting in the best interests of our shareholders. We are maintaining attentive focus on cost control, including expense management, inventory, and product optimization, to ensure the company remains positioned for future success.” Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the“Tax Act”), cash provided by operating activities was $514,000 in the first nine months 2024, versus cash used in operating activities of $1.2 million in the comparable period a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $15.1 million has been paid to date.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $46.3 million at September 30, 2024, down from $48.7 million at June 30, 2024. On October 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 12, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results today, Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption“Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,899 $ 56,178 Marketable securities 23,429 - Inventories 3,684 4,293 Other current assets 3,830 3,758 Total current assets 53,842 64,229 Property and equipment, net 205 266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,784 3,319 Restricted cash 38 39 Deferred tax asset 307 369 Other assets 1,115 869 Total assets $ 58,291 $ 69,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 548 $ 990 Income taxes payable 5,032 3,716 Accrued commissions 2,029 2,067 Other accrued expenses 1,350 1,170 Deferred revenue 6,832 6,166 Amounts held in eWallets 3,458 3,945 Operating lease liabilities 1,191 1,146 Other current liabilities 672 784 Total current liabilities 21,112 19,984 Income taxes payable - 5,054 Deferred tax liability 135 135 Operating lease liabilities 1,739 2,318 Total liabilities 22,986 27,491 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 84,865 84,695 Accumulated deficit (24,216 ) (17,703 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (960 ) (1,069 ) Treasury stock, at cost (24,397 ) (24,336 ) Total stockholders' equity 35,305 41,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,291 $ 69,091





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 10,691 $ 10,615 $ 32,117 $ 32,987 Cost of sales 2,765 2,689 8,376 8,386 Gross profit 7,926 7,926 23,741 24,601 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,333 4,361 13,022 13,861 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,868 3,857 11,597 12,169 Total operating expenses 8,201 8,218 24,619 26,030 Loss from operations (275 ) (292 ) (878 ) (1,429 ) Other income, net 441 585 1,523 1,708 Income before income taxes 166 293 645 279 Income tax provision 131 121 249 69 Net income $ 35 $ 172 $ 396 $ 210 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,471 11,440 11,464 11,432 Diluted 11,490 11,454 11,488 11,449





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 396 $ 210 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 100 130 Net accretion of marketable securities (350 ) - Share-based compensation 109 123 Noncash lease expense 825 830 Deferred income taxes 62 (117 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 619 (420 ) Other current assets (110 ) (425 ) Other assets (250 ) (92 ) Accounts payable (441 ) (141 ) Income taxes payable (3,738 ) (2,923 ) Accrued commissions (34 ) (315 ) Other accrued expenses 179 (58 ) Deferred revenue 641 674 Amounts held in eWallets (501 ) (725 ) Operating lease liabilities (851 ) (812 ) Other current liabilities (111 ) (148 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,455 ) (4,209 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (37 ) (32 ) Purchases of marketable securities (44,839 ) - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 21,786 - Net cash used in investing activities (23,090 ) (32 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (6,909 ) (6,911 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,909 ) (6,911 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 174 (145 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,280 ) (11,297 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 56,217 69,746 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 22,937 $ 58,449 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 191 $ 115

