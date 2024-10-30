Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir
Date
10/30/2024 9:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a missing man from Rainawari Srinagar was recovered from a river near Aharbal, Kulgam, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the partially decomposed male body was found in the river near Hutmate area, approximately one km downstream from Aharbal, and has been handed over to the local Police for further legal formalities.
The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Nayid Pora Rainawari, Srinagar, who was missing since September 30.
Meanwhile, the family members, speaking to the media, requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and authorities to investigate the causes behind the incident.
