Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the partially decomposed male body was found in the river near Hutmate area, approximately one km downstream from Aharbal, and has been handed over to the local for further formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Nayid Pora Rainawari, Srinagar, who was missing since September 30.

Meanwhile, the family members, speaking to the media, requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and authorities to investigate the causes behind the incident.

