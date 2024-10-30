Configit And PTC Partner To Manage The Complexity Of Product Configurations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Integration of CLM and PLM enables a streamlined approach to configuration management, leading to faster time to and more satisfied customers

Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced a strategic partnership and joint go-to-market strategy with PTC,

a global software company that provides solutions for engineering, design, and service of products. This collaboration will integrate Configit's Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions with PTC's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems, offering a comprehensive and cohesive approach to managing the complexity of product configurations across the product lifecycle and across various industries.

This partnership addresses a critical challenge in the industry: managing the growing complexity of configurable products, which includes mechanics, electronics and software. The integration of PLM and CLM helps manufacturers with highly configurable products streamline product development, reduce time-to-market and enhance the quality and reliability of their products. This is particularly crucial in today's market, where there is a strong demand for personalized and configurable products.

Configit's CLM solutions will integrate with PTC's Windchill PLM to provide a seamless flow of configuration data across all stages of the product lifecycle. This integration will ensure that engineering configuration rules are consistently applied across the organization, effectively closing the loop with the sales omnichannel. Specifically, the combination will enable error-free configuration and automated processing from sales configuration to manufacturing – improving efficiency and traceability, and dramatically improving time to market, competitiveness and completeness.

Manage complexity and improve the efficiency of managing product variants, leading to faster time-to-market and lower production costs.

Have a more streamlined process, where configuration data is centralized, improving collaboration across departments and reducing the risk of errors.

Offer higher-quality products with more personalization options, as they can more efficiently manage the complexities of configurable product families.

Enjoy better data synchronization and a shared source of truth, leading to more effective decision-making and faster responses to market changes. Gain enhanced traceability to aid in compliance with legal regulations and improve inventory management.

The partnership will also facilitate digital transformation in discrete manufacturing by connecting and harmonizing PLM with downstream applications like CRM, CPQ and ERP. This will not only increase the efficiency of the entire product lifecycle but also support new business models such as Product-as-a-Service, effectively enabling companies to meet the growing demand for more sustainable and personalized products.

Dr. Florian Harzenetter, Senior Director, Global Industry Advisor, PTC, said : "PTC Windchill governs the entire product lifecycle and Configit CLM ensures that configurable versions of the products can be effectively delivered. This partnership creates an efficient process that eliminates errors and gets products to market faster and with greater customization possibilities. Configit is an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to what this joint future holds."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "CLM and PLM are a winning combination in today's fast-paced market where customers assume custom configuration is always an option. Together, PLM and CLM create an integrated approach that ensures consistency in product development, customization and delivery. PTC is a global leader in PLM, and we are confident that this partnership will enable sales teams to offer viable configurations that production teams can build, resulting in happier customers."

