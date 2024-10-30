Alliance Entertainment Inks Exclusive Partnership With Magenta Light Studios

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Magenta Light Studios for physical home entertainment releases in the US and Canada.

Distribution Solutions will handle domestic sales for all forthcoming Magenta Light Studios physical releases, as well as authoring, and trade marketing for their slate.

“With Distribution Solutions, we've found a partner who shares our passion and commitment to bringing a versatile slate of films to audiences,” said Bob Yari, Co-CEO of Magenta Light Studios.“We're excited to kick things off with Strange Darling.”

The first title hitting the market under this agreement will be the November 12, 2024 DVD and Blu-ray release of indie box office success Strange Darling. The horror genre film starring Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner, Barbara Hershey, and Ed Begley, Jr. reached $3M at the domestic box office. The movie has a 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Certified Fresh rating.

“This deal launches an exciting, new partnership with Magenta Light Studios,” said Ilia Beizerman, SVP of Operations and Strategic Partnerships.“Strange Darling is a strong release to add to our Q4 and reinforces our commitment to fans and collectors of high-quality films on physical media.”

About Magenta Light Studios

Magenta Light Studios is a new production and distribution company formed by veteran producer Bob Yari. Founded on a principle to fill a crucial hole within the theatrical and television space, the studio looks to produce, distribute, and develop a versatile slate with an emphasis on storytelling and collaboration with its creators. Magenta Light Studios is dedicated to delivering quality independent films to the theatrical marketplace.

The studio's principal founder Bob Yari is best known for producing the 2004 drama Crash, which won the Academy Award for best picture. His credits include early-aughts films like Uma Thurman and Meryl Streep's Prime and Edward Norton's The Illusionist. More recently he's served as executive producer on the massively lucrative Taylor Sheridan storytelling universe at Paramount, centered around Yellowstone and its many spinoffs.

Magenta Light Studios' upcoming project includes the release of JT Mollner's cat-and-mouse thriller Strange Darling starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner and Ed Kaplan's Summerhouse starring Malcolm McDowell and Jacob Ward.

About Distribution Solutions



Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is the largest aggregator and downstream distributor of independent and major studio film labels in North America. We are a supplier to all major and independent retailers, in addition to handling digital sales, delivery, and SVOD/linear licensing for over 60 content providers. Our partners include Disney, Lionsgate, DECAL, Criterion, Mill Creek Entertainment, AMC Networks/RLJ Entertainment, Vertical and Cineverse.



Distribution Solutions offers comprehensive in-house Post-Production Services, Consumer Marketing, Design Services and Turnkey Operations Management-everything it takes to set our partners up for success. For more information, visit .



About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

