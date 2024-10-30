Clashes between Bolivian police, protesters result in injuries of 31 people

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a clash between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and police in Mairana, located in the eastern Santa Cruz department, left at least 13 people injured, according to local authorities. The situation escalated as Morales' supporters engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement, leading to injuries among both groups.



Col. Rolando Rojas, the police chief of Santa Cruz, reported that a police contingent was sent to address the unrest on the old road that links the central Cochabamba department to Santa Cruz. During the confrontation, Morales' supporters threw rocks and explosives at the police, which resulted in injuries to 13 officers. The violent clashes highlight the increasing tensions in the region as protests grow more intense.



The protests have been ongoing since October 14, driven by Morales' supporters who allege judicial persecution against the former president. They have been blocking roads for two weeks in opposition to the legal cases brought against him, which he vehemently denies. This unrest reflects the deep-seated political divisions in Bolivia and the continued support for Morales among his followers.



The situation in Santa Cruz underscores the volatility surrounding Morales’ legal challenges and the broader implications for political stability in Bolivia. As protests continue, the potential for further clashes remains a concern, raising questions about the government's ability to maintain order and address the grievances of those rallying behind Morales.

