Optifill+® Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label With Over 40% Bio-Content

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Sands is proud to announce that OptiFILL+®, our Antimicrobial Coated Sand infill, has been awarded the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. With over 40% biobased content, OptiFILL+® continues to set the standard for innovation in the artificial turf industry, offering a sustainable solution for sports fields, landscaping, and pet applications.

The USDA BioPreferred® Program certifies products that contain a significant percentage of biobased materials, helping to increase the use of resources. OptiFILL+®'s certification underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility while maintaining the highest levels of performance and durability.

"Achieving USDA BioPreferred® certification is a major milestone for us," said Anthony Haddock, Director of Operations of Preferred Sands. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets the demands of modern synthetic turf applications but also contributes to a healthier environment. With over 40% bio-content, OptiFILL+® delivers outstanding performance while reducing the carbon footprint, which is a key concern for many of our customers."

OptiFILL+®'s biobased content is derived from natural, renewable sources, making it an eco-friendly alternative to conventional infill options. The product also features an innovative antistatic coating, and pet-friendly properties, enhancing its versatility across a wide range of turf installations.

The USDA BioPreferred® certification further solidifies OptiFILL+®'s position as a leading choice for contractors, architects, and facility managers looking to implement sustainable solutions without sacrificing quality or durability.

For more information about OptiFILL+® and our sustainable infill solutions, please visit preferredsands or contact Preferred Sands at 855-372-2435 or [email protected] .

About Preferred Sands

Preferred Sands is a leading provider of high-performance

infill solutions for synthetic turf, committed to sustainability, innovation, and excellence. We own and control every step of the supply chain-from sand mining, technology development, coating processes, packaging, and logistics-ensuring the highest quality and consistency in our products. This vertical integration allows us to deliver exceptional value while maintaining strict environmental and performance standards. Our flagship product, OptiFILL+®, is designed to meet the unique demands of today's artificial turf applications, providing superior performance, durability, and eco-friendly attributes.

