New Report Details Promising Approaches For EDI In Canadian Research System But Evidence Gaps Remain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) initiatives have led to positive changes at research institutions across Canada, but a paucity of data limits a deeper understanding of the effectiveness of certain measures and conceals potential inequities. Filling these evidence gaps is imperative to building a sustained EDI culture that supports faculty members, staff, and students and the pursuit of inclusive excellence.

“EDI work is critical to the future of science, scholarship, and education,” said Wendy Rodgers, chair of the Expert Panel on EDI Practices for Impactful Change.“While more data are needed to better evaluate specific initiatives, as a panel, we found many promising approaches.”

The panel determined that measures to advance EDI are more likely to succeed and remain resilient to evolving pressures if they rely on broad institutional support, including committed leadership, strong organizational structures, transparent reporting, and dedicated resources. They also found that successful EDI measures are mutually reinforcing and consider the complex and overlapping ways people experience exclusion. Despite steady progress, some promising programs have ended-limiting the ability to evaluate their long-term effectiveness.

“This report can inform the important work that institutions, research funders, and members of the scientific community are doing on EDI to ensure it is effectively and meaningfully incorporated in post‐secondary education and research,” said Tijs Creutzberg, President and CEO of the CCA.“On behalf of the CCA, I thank the panel for their commitment, engagement and sharing of their expertise throughout the assessment process, helping to ensure its success.”

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Post-Secondary Research System examines measures that can enhance EDI, the benefits and challenges of implementing them, and their potential impacts on people and institutions.

Contact:

Heather Ennis

Director of Communications, Council of Canadian Academies

613-851-7723

...

For more information about the CCA or its assessments, please visit .

Follow us on LinkedIn .

Subscribe to our mailing list at .

An image accompanying this announcement is available at