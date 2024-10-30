Virtek To Unveil AI-Enabled Camera Technology At Advanced Engineering Show In UK, Transforming Composite Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transform Composite Inspection with cutting-edge AI Camera System

This next-generation AI technology, integrated with Virtek's latest IRIS 3D software platform, raising the bar in composite inspection

- Dietmar Wennemer, President & CEO, Virtek

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtek Vision International Inc., a leading provider of advanced machine vision solutions for manufacturing, will debut its latest breakthrough, the IRISTM AI-powered Camera and Composite Inspection Software platform at the Advanced Engineering 2024 event in Birmingham, UK. This next-generation AI technology, integrated with Virtek's latest IRIS 3D software platform, is specifically engineered to raise the bar in composite inspection and Foreign Object Detection (FOD).

Elevating Industry Standards with AI

Virtek's innovative AI technology is designed to support the evolving needs of aerospace and composite manufacturers, enhancing accuracy, adaptability, and efficiency across production processes.“Our customers are constantly adapting to new demands, requiring flexible and reliable solutions,” said Dietmar Wennemer, President & CEO of Virtek.“Virtek's AI technology empowers them with precision that directly impacts quality and process improvements, solidifying our commitment to our almost four decades of industry-leading innovation and support.”

Precision and Productivity at the Forefront

In a fast-paced aerospace sector where precision is paramount, Virtek's AI-enabled system detects errors in real-time, minimizing rework and scrap while ensuring each part meets stringent standards.“This patented AI technology doesn't just offer process improvement; it's a transformative tool that enhances production accuracy and enables smarter decision-making on the factory floor,” added Darian Butt, Director of Products, Virtek. These new smart technology solutions provide manufacturers with the tools to create fully traceable digital twin production records, which lead to higher throughput, better quality control, and reduced production times.

Experience Virtek's AI Solutions Firsthand

Visitors to Advanced Engineering 2024 are invited to experience Virtek's revolutionary AI-driven solutions in person at Stand #V140, Hall 3A. Attendees who visit Virtek's stand will be eligible for a special show offer on the new IRIS AI Camera System when purchased before the end of the year. This is a unique opportunity to see how Virtek's solutions are transforming the future of composite inspection and manufacturing.

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International Inc. is a global leader in 3D laser-based projection, vision positioning, and AI-powered quality inspection systems. Dedicated to engineering simplicity, Virtek accelerates labor-intensive production processes, reduces human error, and empowers customers to consistently deliver high-quality products more efficiently and cost-effectively with advanced machine vision solutions.

Headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada, for nearly four decades, Virtek has served prominent manufacturers around the world in the aerospace and aeronautical, transportation, F1, automotive, construction, industrial fabrication, and sustainable wind energy sectors. The company employs local sales and service representatives globally.

