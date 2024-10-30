Fujitsu And Morinaga Milk Industry Jointly Develop A Simulation System For Raw Material Price Fluctuations, Speeding Up Decision-Making

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Morinaga Milk jointly develop a simulation system for raw material price fluctuations, speeding up decision-making

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. have jointly developed a system that simulates the impact of raw material price and fluctuations on management initiatives and business profits. This system utilizes the Fujitsu Planning offering (1 ) and is currently in use by Morinaga Milk Industry.

Morinaga Milk Industry previously carried out manual data collection among its 23 domestic factories and hundreds of suppliers. This system streamlines the process, enabling early visualization of the impact of raw material price fluctuations, thus contributing to faster decision-making. A two-month trial run with Morinaga Milk Industry carried out previously confirmed improvements in work efficiency and standardization.

Fujitsu will continue to support Morinaga Milk Industry's efforts to foster a corporate culture of taking on challenges and contribute to the healthy and happy lives of its customers, viewing this transformation as the essence of Digital Transformation (DX) promotion.

Fujitsu Manufacturing Supply Chain Planning is an advanced planning and simulation platform that leverages Fujitsu's deep understanding of industry-specific processes, data, algorithms, business practices, and system architecture cultivated over 30 years.

The system provided to Morinaga Milk Industry significantly reduces the time required to grasp and analyze the impact of raw material price fluctuations on profits, enhancing responsiveness to change. Its diverse simulation capabilities will support a shift toward advanced operations, i.e., sales and procurement planning that is adaptable to future expansion, and contribute to cost optimization.

With the launch of integrated budget-sales-supply and demand planning templates on October 1, 2024, Fujitsu plans to expand its offerings to manufacturers who want to be able to respond rapidly to demand fluctuations and inventory optimization.

[1] Fujitsu Manufacturing Supply Chain Planning : An offering that realizes a robust and efficient supply chain by supporting rapid decision-making from management to the field and throughout the supply chain through integrated planning that considers supply chain risks. It combines Fujitsu's in-house developed manufacturing scheduler and risk management with Fujitsu's unique templates built on the "Anaplan" platform, the scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030's purpose -“to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

