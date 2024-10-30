Press Release: Leonteq Launches First ETP+ On Deutsche Börse

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES FIRST etp+ ON DEUTSCHE BÖRSE

Zurich, 30 October 2024

Leonteq today announced the listing of its first exchange traded product (ETP+) on Deutsche Börse.

Leonteq Securities AG (Leonteq) launched its first ETP+ in Switzerland in 2022 and is now expanding its product range and geographical reach by launching its first ETP+ on Xetra and Börse Frankfurt which are two distinct trading segments of Deutsche Börse. This milestone is part of Leonteq's strategy to diversify its offerings across asset classes, product types, and regions to serve a growing client franchise.

The newly launched ETP+ is collateralized and tracks the performance of the Leonteq EUR Overnight Return Index, which is directly linked to the European Short-Term Overnight Rate (ESTRON). ESTRON measures the interest rate for unsecured overnight loans in euros.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions of Leonteq, stated:“By expanding our ETP+ offering beyond Switzerland and into the German market, we are following our strategic ambition to make our innovative products accessible to a larger number of institutional and retail investors. The first product will allow investors to create exposure to eurozone short-term rates in a fully collateralised manner.”

AWARD-WINNING ETP+ SOLUTION

Leonteq collaborates with SIX Group, the key financial infrastructure provider in Switzerland, to offer enhanced security for investors through its ETP+ by using a robust collateralisation mechanism. Under this set-up, collateral is securely held at SIX SIS AG, with independent and intraday verification conducted by SIX SIS AG. SIX Repo AG serves as the collateral agent and direct representative of ETP+ investors. For its innovative ETP+ concept, Leonteq was awarded with“Best ETP of the Year” at the Swiss ETF awards 2024 as well as“Best Newcomer” and“Best ETP Issuer” at the Swiss ETF awards 2023.

Leonteq is one of the few issuers of ETP products in Switzerland which is licensed as a securities firm by FINMA, has an investment grade rating assigned by Fitch Ratings Ltd and a proven track record spanning more than 15 years. Its listed parent entity Leonteq AG has an ESG-Rating of“AA” assigned by MSCI and a strong shareholders' equity totalling around CHF 780 million at end 2023.

